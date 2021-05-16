Nic Dowd’s overtime winner made history for southern hockey players

May 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against the Boston Bruins in extra time in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd made history with his winning goal for extra time in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off with a massive boom on Saturday, May 15. In a highly anticipated Game 1, the Washington Capitals overcame the early loss of goalkeeper Vitek Vanecek due to an injury during the rally and won 3-2 in extra time thanks to some feats of fourth-line center Nic Dowd.

How unlikely was Dowd to be a hero to the capitals? In his 15 previous Stanley Cup Playoff games, he had only one goal and one point. Dowd didn’t even average one shot on goal per game in the playoffs, as he had 13 shots on goal in 15 games.

What makes Dowd an even more unlikely hero is where he comes from.

Nic Dowd: 1st playoff OT goal career | scored 11 goals during the regular season. Dowd is the first player born in Alabama (Huntsville) to score a Stanley Cup Playoff OT goal https://t.co/FcflC0aY6e – Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) May 16, 2021

Capitals: Nic Dowd an unlikely hero

Hockey sometimes struggles to catch on in the south, but players like Dowd give hope to players south of the Mason-Dixon line. Dowd is only the third player in Alabama NHL history, joining Jared Ross and Aud Tuten. Tuten played in the 1940s, and it took nearly 70 years for another Alabama resident (Ross) to play in the NHL.

Combined, Tuten and Ross played in 52 regular season games of the NHL. Dowd played in 307 games in the regular season. He is also the first Alabama resident to even play in a Stanley Cup Playoff game, which he accomplished in 2019 when he made his postseason debut with the Capitals. He also hopes to become the first Alabama resident to win the Stanley Cup.

Dowd acts as the fourth line center for the capitals and is also a major penalty killer for them. Since joining them in the low season of 2018, only Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller have shorthanded more time per game on average. His path of 372 short minutes is only Eller (444).

This season, Dowd set a career high with 11 goals, his first season with at least 10 goals. In 307 regular season games in his career, Dowd has 78 points. 52 of them have come to Washington. The Huntsville resident has finally found a home in the NHL. Hopefully this will lead to more players from the South falling in love with hockey.