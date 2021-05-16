Sports
Spartans complete season at Big Ten Championships
East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State completed its 2021 campaign at the Big Ten Championships, finishing in eighth place.
The Spartans took sixth place in the second varsity four, beating Iowa by a length of 8: 03.894. The Spartan novice eight was seventh and defeated Rutgers by open water. The Spartans were clocked at 7:21,564.
The Spartans had a pair of All-Big Ten selections in eight mate varsity Sarah Flowney (First team) and stroke Maya Elbaranes (Second team) while Kendall Carlin was the Michigan State selection for the Sportsmanship Award.
The Spartans, with 32 athletes racing college for the first time this season, had youth in every boat, not just the entry-level entry. There were four freshmen and a sophomore in both the varsity and second varsity eights, and only one senior V8 two-seater Cameron Novar.
Big Ten Championship results:
Team Points:
Michigan 191; 2. Ohio State 158; 3. Rutgers 143; 4. Wisconsin 116; 5. Indiana 87; Minnesota 80; 7. Iowa 55; State of Michigan 30
Varsity Eight: Michigan 6: 25,744; 2. Rutgers 6: 27,184; 3. Ohio State 6: 29,472; 4. Wisconsin 6: 40,340; 5. Indiana 6: 41,892; 6. Minnesota 6: 44,922; 7. Iowa 6: 47,056; Michigan State 6: 54,560
Second Varsity Eight: Michigan 6: 37,713; 2. Ohio State 6: 39,527; 3. Rutgers 6: 40,327; 4. Wisconsin 6: 49,889; 5. Minnesota 6: 53,815; 6. Indiana 6: 54,605; 7. Iowa 6: 57,131; Michigan State 7: 13,581
Varsity Four: Michigan 7: 20,540; 2. Ohio State 7: 22,204; 3. Rutgers 7: 30,732; 4. Indiana 7: 33.906; 5. Minnesota 7: 43,640; 6. Wisconsin 7: 45,218; 7. Iowa 7: 52,374; Michigan State 8: 04.884
Second Varsity Four: 1. Michigan 7: 26,420; 2. Ohio State 7: 38,984; 3. Rutgers 7: 41,220; 4. Wisconsin 7: 48,750; 5. Minnesota 7: 58,672; Michigan State 8: 03,894; 7. Iowa 8: 07,448; 8. Indiana 8: 09.584
Third Varsity Four: . 1. Michigan 7: 24,468 2. Rutgers 7: 38,576 3. Wisconsin 7: 51,776 4. Ohio State 7: 57,584 5. Indiana 8: 14,614 6. Iowa 8: 26,086 7. Michigan State 8: 56,896
Beginner Eight: Michigan 6: 46,444; 2. Ohio State 6: 48,626; 3. Indiana 6: 59,140; 4. Wisconsin 6: 59,158; 5. Iowa 7: 05,544; 6. Minnesota 7: 09,078; Michigan State 7: 21,564; 8. Rutgers 7: 48,096
First team All-Big Ten
Abigail Bogovich, Indiana
Hannah Greenlee, Iowa
Tayla-May Bentley, Michigan
Madison Byrd, Michigan
Annika Hoffmann, Michigan
Sarah Flowney, The state of Michigan
Lauren Burrows-Cheng, Minnesota
Leonie Heuer, Ohio State
Emma Hopkins, Rutgers
Luisa Neerschulte, Rutgers
Charlotte Melcher, Wisconsin
Second Team All-Big Ten
Ella Cunningham, Indiana
Katie Pearson, Iowa
Grace Collins, Michigan
Lilia Duncan, Michigan
Maya Elbaranes, The state of Michigan
Lindsay Eliasen, Minnesota
Liza Simaceva, Ohio State
Jessy Vermeer, Ohio State
Olivia Maxton, Rutgers
Femke Paulis, Rutgers
Brandi Gueths, Wisconsin
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Ruby Leverington, Indiana
Molly Rygh, Iowa
Ally Eggleton, Michigan
Kendall Carlin, The state of Michigan
Meade Avery, Minnesota
Lena Harper, Ohio State
Kathleen Butler, Rutgers
Adrienne Kisting, Wisconsin
SPARTAN LINEUPS
Varsity Eight:C –Sarah Flowney; S. Maya Elbaranes; 7 Ella McKenzie; 6 Andrea Blanzy; 5 Kiersten Korber; 4 Jessie Smith; 3 Carolynn Garner; 2 Cameron Novar; B. Kendall Carlin
Second Varsity Eight:C-Ellise Flessland; S Elena Agioti; 7 – Emily Petrosky; Breanna Berry; 5-Avery Rugg; 4-Olivia Long; 3Lucie Roy; 2 Mackenzie Rugg; B-Gianna Civiletto
First Varsity Four:C-Lizzie Johnston; 4 Catryna Lear; 3Cameron Daniels; 2 Victoria Mills; BViolet Butts
Second Varsity Four:C-Sarah Miles; 4Kalee Kniess; 3-Sophia ring; 2 Morgan Jenzen; B-Sara Hilburger
Third Varsity Four:C-Allison Dunn; 4Savanna Gapinski; 3Emma LaPlante; 2 Katie Reichel; B-Madison Mychalowych
Beginner Eight:C-Sophia Stauffer; S-Rhajani Shepherd7-Ella Riihiluoma; 6 – Julie Armstrong; 5 – Bailey Pease; Erica McIntee; 3-Gabby Schultz; 2 – Brooke Byas; B-Olivia Megge
