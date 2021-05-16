Spartans complete season at Big Ten Championships





East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State completed its 2021 campaign at the Big Ten Championships, finishing in eighth place. The Spartans took sixth place in the second varsity four, beating Iowa by a length of 8: 03.894. The Spartan novice eight was seventh and defeated Rutgers by open water. The Spartans were clocked at 7:21,564. The Spartans had a pair of All-Big Ten selections in eight mate varsity Sarah Flowney (First team) and stroke Maya Elbaranes (Second team) while Kendall Carlin was the Michigan State selection for the Sportsmanship Award. The Spartans, with 32 athletes racing college for the first time this season, had youth in every boat, not just the entry-level entry. There were four freshmen and a sophomore in both the varsity and second varsity eights, and only one senior V8 two-seater Cameron Novar . Big Ten Championship results: Team Points:

Michigan 191; 2. Ohio State 158; 3. Rutgers 143; 4. Wisconsin 116; 5. Indiana 87; Minnesota 80; 7. Iowa 55; State of Michigan 30 Varsity Eight: Michigan 6: 25,744; 2. Rutgers 6: 27,184; 3. Ohio State 6: 29,472; 4. Wisconsin 6: 40,340; 5. Indiana 6: 41,892; 6. Minnesota 6: 44,922; 7. Iowa 6: 47,056; Michigan State 6: 54,560

Second Varsity Eight: Michigan 6: 37,713; 2. Ohio State 6: 39,527; 3. Rutgers 6: 40,327; 4. Wisconsin 6: 49,889; 5. Minnesota 6: 53,815; 6. Indiana 6: 54,605; 7. Iowa 6: 57,131; Michigan State 7: 13,581

Varsity Four: Michigan 7: 20,540; 2. Ohio State 7: 22,204; 3. Rutgers 7: 30,732; 4. Indiana 7: 33.906; 5. Minnesota 7: 43,640; 6. Wisconsin 7: 45,218; 7. Iowa 7: 52,374; Michigan State 8: 04.884

Second Varsity Four: 1. Michigan 7: 26,420; 2. Ohio State 7: 38,984; 3. Rutgers 7: 41,220; 4. Wisconsin 7: 48,750; 5. Minnesota 7: 58,672; Michigan State 8: 03,894; 7. Iowa 8: 07,448; 8. Indiana 8: 09.584

Third Varsity Four: . 1. Michigan 7: 24,468 2. Rutgers 7: 38,576 3. Wisconsin 7: 51,776 4. Ohio State 7: 57,584 5. Indiana 8: 14,614 6. Iowa 8: 26,086 7. Michigan State 8: 56,896

Beginner Eight: Michigan 6: 46,444; 2. Ohio State 6: 48,626; 3. Indiana 6: 59,140; 4. Wisconsin 6: 59,158; 5. Iowa 7: 05,544; 6. Minnesota 7: 09,078; Michigan State 7: 21,564; 8. Rutgers 7: 48,096 First team All-Big Ten Abigail Bogovich, Indiana

Hannah Greenlee, Iowa

Tayla-May Bentley, Michigan

Madison Byrd, Michigan

Annika Hoffmann, Michigan

Sarah Flowney , The state of Michigan Lauren Burrows-Cheng, Minnesota

Leonie Heuer, Ohio State

Emma Hopkins, Rutgers

Luisa Neerschulte, Rutgers

Charlotte Melcher, Wisconsin Second Team All-Big Ten Ella Cunningham, Indiana

Katie Pearson, Iowa

Grace Collins, Michigan

Lilia Duncan, Michigan

Maya Elbaranes , The state of Michigan Lindsay Eliasen, Minnesota

Liza Simaceva, Ohio State

Jessy Vermeer, Ohio State

Olivia Maxton, Rutgers

Femke Paulis, Rutgers

Brandi Gueths, Wisconsin Sportsmanship Award Honorees Ruby Leverington, Indiana

Molly Rygh, Iowa

Ally Eggleton, Michigan

Kendall Carlin , The state of Michigan Meade Avery, Minnesota

Lena Harper, Ohio State

Kathleen Butler, Rutgers

Adrienne Kisting, Wisconsin SPARTAN LINEUPS

Varsity Eight:C – Sarah Flowney ; S. Maya Elbaranes ; 7 Ella McKenzie; 6 Andrea Blanzy; 5 Kiersten Korber; 4 Jessie Smith; 3 Carolynn Garner; 2 Cameron Novar ; B. Kendall Carlin Second Varsity Eight:C-Ellise Flessland; S Elena Agioti; 7 – Emily Petrosky; Breanna Berry; 5-Avery Rugg; 4-Olivia Long; 3Lucie Roy; 2 Mackenzie Rugg; B-Gianna Civiletto First Varsity Four:C-Lizzie Johnston; 4 Catryna Lear; 3Cameron Daniels; 2 Victoria Mills; BViolet Butts Second Varsity Four:C-Sarah Miles; 4Kalee Kniess; 3-Sophia ring; 2 Morgan Jenzen; B-Sara Hilburger Third Varsity Four:C-Allison Dunn; 4Savanna Gapinski; 3Emma LaPlante; 2 Katie Reichel; B-Madison Mychalowych Beginner Eight:C-Sophia Stauffer; S-Rhajani Shepherd7-Ella Riihiluoma; 6 – Julie Armstrong; 5 – Bailey Pease; Erica McIntee; 3-Gabby Schultz; 2 – Brooke Byas; B-Olivia Megge

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos