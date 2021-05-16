Shoaib Akhtar had threatened me with a deadly beamer: Robin Uthappa | Cricket News







Recalling the incident, which took place prior to the fourth ODI in Gwalior in November, Uthappa said Akhtar met him at dinner on the eve of the match.

“I remember we were all eating together. Shoaib bhai was there too. He came up to me and said ‘Robin, well played (in the first ODI in Guwahati). Good play’. And then he said: ‘ one more thing: you walked out and hit me. If you do that again, even I don’t know what will happen. You might get a projector aimed at your head. “After that I didn’t even dare to walk up to him , ‘Uthappa told the YouTube channel’ Wake Up With Sorabh ‘. ROBIN UTHAPPA: Not a walking assassin?!? | Premis cricket | Waking up to Sorabh | NEW DELHI: Former cricketer in India Robin Uthappa has said that retired Pakistani express bowler Shoaib Akhtar had threatened him with a “deadly beamer” during the 2007 One-day International series.Recalling the incident, which took place prior to the fourth ODI in Gwalior in November, Uthappa said Akhtar met him at dinner on the eve of the match.“I remember we were all eating together. Shoaib bhai was there too. He came up to me and said ‘Robin, well played (in the first ODI in Guwahati). Good play’. And then he said: ‘ one more thing: you walked out and hit me. If you do that again, even I don’t know what will happen. You might get a projector aimed at your head. “After that I didn’t even dare to walk up to him , ‘Uthappa told the YouTube channel’ Wake Up With Sorabh ‘. Uthappa remembered the sequence of events that prompted Akhtar to issue the warning.

“We played a game in Guwahati. And since it is in the east of India, it gets dark there early. At the time we didn’t have two new balls (for ODI’s). After 34 overs we got a ball that was 24 overs old, but slightly better, ”he said.

While India won, Uthappa and Irfan Pathan were at the crease. “Shoaib was bowling and Irfan and I were hitting. I think we needed 12 to win 25 balls or something like that. I remember he (Akhtar) threw a yorker at me. I missed it. out of the arm and only saw it straighten out. ” said Uthappa.

“I stopped the ball there dead. That was 154 (mph) something. The next ball was a low full throw and I hit the ball for four. So after that we needed three or four runs to win and I said to myself: “Man, I have to walk to Shoaib Akhtar and hit him. How often will I get that chance “.

“He bowed a long ball and I did it; he took the lead and went for four. We won the game,” said Uthappa.

India won the ODI series 3-2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos