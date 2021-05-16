2021 Texas Football Status Report: Offensive Line





Who’s back: Derek Kerstetter, senior redshirt; Tope Imade, senior; Denzel Okafor, senior redshirt; Junior Angilau, junior; Rafiti Ghirmai, junior; Christian Jones, junior; Isaiah Hookfin, sophomore; Tyler Johnson, sophomore; Andrej Karic, freshman in a red shirt; Jake Majors, freshman redshirt; Logan Parr, freshman redshirt; Jaylen Garth, freshman freshman. Who’s gone: Sam Cosmi, Willie Tyler, Reese Moore. 2021 signatories: Hayden Conner (Katy Taylor); Max Merril (Strong Jesuit). What to Expect: No one gasped when Redshirt declared junior Sam Cosmi for the 2021 NFL draft. He’d proven for the past two seasons that he was ready for the NFL to protect quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and with a new regime underway, it was time to get paid. Still, losing Cosmi will sting. And as Texas showed in its bag-filled Orange-White spring game, finding the right attack line setup is an unfinished project. The Longhorns split teams came together for 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks in last month’s scrimmage. Great results for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, nightmarish things for offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Coach Steve Sarkisian was blunt afterwards. “It’s too much for me,” he said of the allowed bags. More coverage for college sports from TXSN Texas now has less than four months to go before the regular season starts, and the offensive line continues to move. “I think we generally put a lot of offense on these guys, we put a lot on it beforehand,” said Sarkisian. “We have a lot of different run game schedules, you have a lot of different protections. And I think the key to the exercise is up front in offensive line play. First, it starts with communication. And if we can communicate and all get on the same page, then we can start cutting it loose. And you see flashes of it. “ True freshman Andrej Karic handled the left tackle with Cosmi who retired from the Alamo Bowl last season. It went swimming – Texas rushed for 303 yards and passed for 335 yards in a 55-23 win over Colorado. That game also featured a real freshman in the middle (Jake Majors), a freshman in red (Tyler Johnson) on the right guard, and a sophomore on the left guard (Junior Angilau), offering hope that Texas can survive even without Cosmi. Seniors Derek Kerstetter (ankle) and Denzel Okafor (COVID-19 protocols) also missed that Colorado defeat, and both are expected to return to the starting line in 2021. Angilau, who started all 10 games in 2020, looks like a solidified starter on watch again. Majors will have to fend off junior Rafiti Ghirmai in the center spot. Karic and sophomore Isaiah Hookfin wrestle with junior Christian Jones (10 starts last season) for a starting tackle spot. And Johnson is still looking for a starting place after holding his ground on the right guard at the Alamo Bowl. “I think both young boys are both great physical players,” Sarkisian said of the youngsters, Johnson and Hookfin. “We try to get them to not process so much and not to think so much. So that takes time. “ As with the quarterback, Texas now faces a riddle in the trenches. The staff haven’t ruled out bringing in a transfer portal veteran to provide more depth and competition, especially when Kerstetter’s recovery from a horrific ankle injury goes missing. And after losing former four-star tackle Reese Moore to the NCAA portal, there is now an even greater need to seek outside help. Projected depth map Left to tackle Christian Jones

Andrej Karic Left guard Denzel Okafor

Isaiah Hookfin Centre Jake Majors

Rafiti Ghirmai Correct guard Junior Angilau

Tyler Johnson Correct suits Derek Kerstetter

Andrej Karic PREVIOUS May 12th: Quarterbacks

13 May: Running backs

May 14: Wide receivers

15 May: Tight ends

