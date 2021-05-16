State legislature recognizes Council Rock North tennis most notable with proclamation | Sport





NEWTOWN >> State Representative Perry Warren, D-Bucks, honored Amelia Honer, senior of Rock North High School Council, with a proclamation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on May 11. Warren held the presentation on the same courts where Honer made school history by winning back-to-back PIAA state championships in girls’ tennis. A small gathering, with members of the Council Rock North boys baseball team, was nearby to show their support. Today we’re celebrating an achievement that took years of training, preparation and persistence, Warren said. Amelia Honer has been one of the top high school tennis players in the state since she entered Council Rock North. In this last year she wrote school history and won the state championship for the second time. Honer won her second PIAA District 1 Class 3A Girls Singles Tennis Championship in the fall of 2020 by beating Mia Gorman of Bethel Park High School in a match score of 7 to 6 and 6 to 2. She further distinguished herself through the PIAA District 1 to win. Class 3A Girls Singles Tennis Title during the 2020 season. A year earlier, Honer Fox Chapels beat Charlotte James 6-1, 6-2 in November 2019 to claim her first tennis state championship. Amelia truly deserves recognition and praise for using her exceptional abilities with dedication and for her unwavering pursuit of athletic excellence, the proclamation reads. Her hard work and training have made her a premier athlete who has earned the respect and admiration of her coaches, team members, family and fellow citizens. Amelia was joined on the tennis courts in North by coach Linda Morrin, assistant coach Mike Kusters and her personal coach, Jason Kater of the Northampton Township Tennis and Fitness Club. Her parents, Max and Hayes, were also there to encourage Amelia. Amelia has been the heart and soul of the Council Rock North tennis program for the past four years, Morrin said. Honer made history in 2019 as the first Council Rock North girl to win a singles tennis championship. She also participates in Junior Tournaments of the American Tennis Association. It’s inspiring to recognize a champion from our community, Warren said. Congratulations to Amelia, her parents, her coaches and her teammates for all the work they have put in to win two state championships. Honer will continue her education in the fall at the University of California at Santa Barbara, where she will play tennis for the Gauchos and major in Global Studies. I am super excited and very grateful for the opportunity to continue playing tennis in college and I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me along the way, she said.

