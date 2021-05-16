Compare sides: how do the blueliners match?

Towards the season, the Vegas Golden Knights moved to the first free agent on the market, Alex Pietrangelo. No doubt it was an example of the rich getting richer. Anytime a designated top defender becomes available, it makes sense to sign it. But is it still worth it when such a decision pushes them out of the line, causing all kinds of lineup issues throughout the season?

Let’s find out by looking at those defensive pairs and how they stack up against those of the Minnesota Wild.

Know your enemy

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

The Golden Knights have the ability to send out what many would consider two top pairs. While Alex Pietrangelo gets all the attention on him later on, Theodore and McNabb are pulling most of the soft starts, and it has helped Theodore become one of the better defenders in the league. McNabb and Theodore have the toughest attacking zone start rate for any Vegas link, starting 69% of their shifts there according to Natural Stat Trick, and it’s getting results. In pairs with 200 minutes or more, the pair achieved a 55 CF% and a 60 xGF%, taking 15th and 8th place in the competition, respectively.

Pairing relies on carrying the puck out of their zone using their high level skating skills. Don’t dump the puck or get lazy off the glass for Brayden and Shea, no sir. As you can see in the following graph from the great Corey Sznajder (who has watched more hockey than we could in a hundred lifetimes), McNabb and Theodore are among the top echelons of the league in terms of their ability to run the puck. their zone safe.

The brass tack numbers are eye-popping for half of the pair; Theodore had eight goals and 42 points in 53 games, McNabb had a meager two goals and eight points in 41 games. So the offensive production is one little tilted to one side of the ice.

This is a combination that fits very well in the form of an attacking defender Theodore with a free safety behind him in McNabb. What defensively Theodore lacks, McNabb makes up for by focusing almost exclusively on it.

Alex Pietrangelo – Nick Holden / Alec Martinez

Alec Martinez typically holds the fort on this 1B link with Alex Pietrangelo, but has been eliminated with an undisclosed foot injury. He missed the last two games of the regular season, and for the first game he was also missing from practice. He’s nearing a return, so the Minnesota Wild will likely see him at some point. Meanwhile, top four defender Nick Holden comes to the rescue!

With Pietrangelo and Martinez, this is a combination that is almost as prolific as the Theodore-McNabb duo. In more than 250 minutes together they had 51 xGF% and 54 CF%. As a Pietrangelo-Holden duo, they were just as effective, if not much better, with a 58 xGF% and a 59 CF%. It’s important to take those Pietrangelo-Holden songs with a huge rock of salt, as they only played about 38 minutes of total Ice Age together.

But they have been surprisingly effective in such a small sample size.

In terms of how they work, they are similar in structure to Theodore-McNabb; Pietrangelo does the yeoman’s job on insult, while Holden plays conservative. While Pietrangelo is undoubtedly good, his value to this team doesn’t match what they thought they would get with the signing. In 41 games this year, he scored seven goals and only 23 points. That accounts for his worst offensive output since the 2015-16 season. While some of this can be attributed to a decline in responsibility and opportunity, given that Theodore is the clear number one on this team, Pietrangelo was a slight disappointment.

However, this is not to say that Pietrangelo and who he is paired with are bad. As you can see from the aforementioned zone exit chart above, Pietrangelo is the top of the Vegas blueliners in his ability to get the puck out of its own zone without giving up possession. The combination of himself and Theodore to launch the counterattack so effectively powers the Vegas attack and is the catalyst for all of the strange storms we saw against the Wild this year.

If the Wild is going to try to mitigate the damage, these pairs cannot be on the score sheet, but with the flow of Vegas play they will have to put pressure on their own blueline with the lead technique and force them to make mistakes.

Nicolas Haag – Zach Whitecloud

Do you know the term vagrant? These two personify that characterization.

Hague and Whitecloud are hardly premiere names among NHL defenders, but these two roll. They are second behind Theodore-McNabb with a 58 xGF% and slightly behind them with a 55.41 CF%. They are the only Vegas pair to be extremely stable, with more than 500 minutes of ice age together. No other pairing together reaches 450 minutes.

They are a defensive bunch, and they excel at it.

They are frustratingly tough at denying access to zones, as illustrated in the above chart. They will likely be tasked with thwarting the Wilds’ second unit, whatever rule that turns out to be. But they do not threaten the offensive end; Whitecloud has two goals and 12 points in 51 games and Hague five goals and 17 points in 52 games.

Did I mention their size? The Hague is a towering 6 6/230 lbs, and Whitecloud is a little diminutive 6 2/211 lbs. They are not the most threatening names on the lineup map for the Golden Knights, but they are very effective in their roles and should not be seen as a pair to be exploited.

Here’s how the entire Golden Knights defensive corps stacks up: they have two formidable top pairs and a deceptively good third pair. Their top two units are good, but not elite. None of their first defenders in Theodore or Pietrangelo are in the top 30 blueliners in this season’s Evolving Hockeys Goals Above Replacement statistic. Alec Martinez is in 25th place, so life in the Wilds is a bit easier as long as he’s offside.

Here’s what the GAR rankings look like for the Knights’ defense:

It only happened for about 180 minutes this season, but even if the Golden Knights hit DEFCON five and paired Pietrangelo with Theodore, they were mediocre in their results.

Going into this season, it felt like Pietrangelo’s Golden Knights addition made a stacked defense all the more formidable. But in reality this is just a strong defense, not the best in the league.

Know yourself

The Golden Knights have dealt with injuries and the consequences of dancing along the ceiling for most of the year (according to CapFriendly.com, they somehow ended up with the change of just $ 34,476). The result was an evolving rotation of defensive pairs. Here in Minnesota, we had almost the opposite.

The Wild has essentially had three combinations throughout the year:

Jared Spurgeon – Ryan Suter

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Ian Cole – Carson Soucy

Heading into the late season, and this will likely remain unchanged. According to Evolving Hockey, that’s a good thing as they have the 6th best team defense and have allowed the least chance of danger in the league, according to Natural Stat Trick.

This is their focus, and not much offense is generated outside of Dumba. Jared Spurgeon leads the way with seven goals and 25 points, which would only come in third among the Golden Knights.

They have stability, routines and habits. Looking at the defensive heat map for Minnesota out HockeyViz.com, they make life easy for Cam Talbot and Kaapo Khknen, keeping the odds largely out.

I’m not going to go into the depth we did for the Golden Knights pairs as you are quite familiar with the high level game of the Wild defenders. They are solid and limiting in quality and make life hell for opponents as they try to get the cycle going.

Here’s a look at how the Wild defenders stack up as a group:

Barring injury or catastrophe, we’re unlikely to see Brad Hunt. Other than that, they don’t have a blatant weakness in their group. Even the oft-criticized Dumba has been valuable this year.

It’s a strong group from front to back.

The edge

This is close. Very close. But in the end, the Wild gets the advantage in this matchup.

Pietrangelo has caught Norris’s attention in the past, but there are better defenders on the Wild. Take a look at the types of odds the Golden Knights give up, compared to the Wilds heatmap:

The Golden Knights cause a lot of offense with their blueliners, and they undoubtedly have the advantage there. When it comes to who will have the biggest impact on the upcoming series in general? The men at the back of the Wild have the lead.

All statistics via Evolving-Hockey.com unless otherwise stated.