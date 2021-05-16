Red Sox 5, Angels 6: Ohtani around the pole crushes Red Sox

I’m going for the sweep against the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi trotted out to counter Jos Quintana van de Engelen.

The Red Sox started from behind. I know, same story, another day. The second inning started when Eovaldi hit Anthony Rendon. Then, Jared Walsh doubled in a second and third, without an out-situation. Taylor Ward singled in a run, the first of the game. Jos Iglesias reached on a fielder’s choice and Walsh got into a run-down between third base and home. He bought enough time to get Ward to third base for the next batter, but this was a key out, the first of the inning for the Red Sox.

From there, things didn’t get much better in the second inning, as Eovaldi served a double that went past the first baseline and scored the second run, still with only one out in the inning. Eovaldi already had more than 30 pitches and had picked up only one in the second inning. Drew Butera drove the pitch count up with a nine-pitch record appearance that culminated in a two run double to make it 4-0 Angels. Further damage was avoided, but he was already on 49 pitches and Alex Cora let Darwinzon Hernandez warm up towards the end of the inning. Not the best of starts for Eovaldi, who hasn’t had a friendly May so far.

The Red Sox had its first salvo of the day in the bottom of the third inning, as Marwin Gonzalez and Kevin Plawecki started the inning with back to back singles, the first hits off Jos Quintana. Jonathan Araz cut a double along the left field line rolling to the wall. While Gonzalez scored easily, Plawecki made the round and probably could have scored, but ended up circling back and sliding safely to third place. Unfortunately, they never brought in Plawecki and the Sox had to settle for only one run to make it 4-1 after three innings.

Eovaldi settled down after his disastrous second inning, although it took a good defense and a strong arm from JD Martinez (!?) To throw out Shohei Ohtani at the plate and make it 4-1.

Kevin Plawecki picked a good time for his first homerun of the season, as he took a Quintana sacrifice deep with no one in the bottom of the fourth inning and took his first ride in the Dinger Cart (which he invented, as we often do). The value of a home run can increase with the number of players on the base, but I’m sure that was an invaluable experience for him. Araz later singled, and Quintana was removed from the game.

And it turned out that the Red Sox no longer needed to get back in here. The new pitcher, Aaron Slegers, gave up a single to Michael Chavis (obviously hadn’t read the scouting report, why throw low to Chavis?), Who ran a massive three-run home by Rafael Devers to push the Sox forward, 5- 4.

With a lead, the Red Sox turned the page on Eovaldi and turned to Phillips Valdez (who made his fifth appearance in May). Eovaldis last line of the day: five innings pitched, six hits, one walk and six strikeouts. He gave up four earned runs, all in the same inning, the second. Outside of the second, he looked great, but he has to be better than he was in that inning to be in the front of the rotation for the Red Sox.

Phillips Valdez and Josh Taylor took off Eovaldi and pitched well. Most importantly, they kept the Angels from scoring extra points. Adam Ottavino had a more dangerous outing. After the first batter struckout, he gave up a single to Jared Walsh, then uncorked a wild pitch to bring them to second base. He then walked Ward (who has become a plague in this series) to put a runner on first and second base, with only one out in the inning.

While Ottavino was able to pull one more out, it took another great game from Marwin Gonzalez in the right field to make it happen. Alex Cora decided with a runner in third place that it was too risky to continue hiring Ottavino in this game, as he turned to the best reliever in baseball to save four outs: Matt Barnes .

Barnes entered and immediately closed the door, leaving no room for discussion by the angels. And then he came back for the 9th inning and started well with two quick outs. Then Mike Trout threw a single between three outfielders, and Shohei Ohtani poked a ball around the nasty pool for a homerun and … wait a minute, Matt Barnes blew a save? He is human? The Angels now led 6-5. But seriously, Barnes gave up a home run?

Barnes has been challenging hitters all year round. Put this 97 mph stove right in the center of Ohtani’s kitchen and it didn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/yoejSocTaP Jason mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) May 16, 2021

The Red Sox brought in Alex Verdugo to pinch-hit Bobby Dalbec, and he walked to record the winning run. They also brought in Christian Vzquez to pinch hit for Kevin Plawecki. He also went for a walk. Winning run 270 meters away. With two out, they turned to Michael Chavis. Mike Mayers read the scouting report: not a single throw was in the bottom two-thirds of the zone. Chavis struck and the Red Sox dropped the last game of the series, dropping to 25-17.

