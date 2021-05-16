3 bold predictions for WVU football in 2021





Caleb Saunders The 2021 football season is still a few months away, but that doesn’t stop us from getting ahead of the third year under head coach Neal Brown. Today I discuss my three bold predictions for the coming season. Leddie Brown becomes Big 12 champion in a hurry For the first time since Wendell Smallwood in 2015, a declining West Virginia will lead the Big 12 Conference in rushing yards. Leddie Brown had a big breakout season in 2020, rushing to 1,010 yards in just ten games. Now with a year under his belt as a protagonist, Brown will take his game to the next level. To be the lead rusher in the conference, it will be a man who will have many opportunities to carry the ball, stay healthy, and have the ability to hit large yards of yardage. Brown ticks all three boxes. West Virginia is meager in terms of experience to run back to, and with Jarret Doege’s documented battle, Mountaineer’s attack will run through Brown. Others like Breece Hall (Iowa State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Zach Evans (TCU) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) will compete, no pun intended, but it will be Leddie Brown who tops the competition. in rushing yards at the end of the season. Winston Wright Jr. goes for 1,000 meters If the spring game was any indication, head coach Neal Brown will do everything he can to get the ball into the hands of his best playmaker in space – Winston Wright Jr. can also beat defensive backs on deep balls due to its lightning fast speed. The Mountaineers haven’t had a 1,000-foot receiver under Neal Brown, but I expect Wright Jr. will be the first. Last season, Wright brought in 47 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns. Since he will likely see a big increase in targets, each of those numbers should increase by 2021. Defense finishes nationally in the top 10 for the second year in a row Sure, the Mountaineers have lost some key defensive-side contributors to the transfer portal this offseason (Tykee Smith, Dreshun Miller and Jeffery Pooler), but there’s also plenty of talent returning from a defense that finished 4th nationally. in 2020. The Arizona transfer will slide directly into the role of Tykee Smith and as good as Smith was in his two years in Morgantown, his departure won’t be as big a hit as Miller’s, based solely on who his role is. fulfills. Young was one of the best protections in the PAC 12 and I expect he will do the same with WVU in the Big 12. The front seven will be the West Virginia force with the return of Akheem Mesidor, Dante Stills and Taijh Alston on the d-line and Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe, Jared Bartlett and VanDarius Cowan at linebacker. If the most important parts of this defense remain healthy over the course of the season, there is no reason to believe that WVU cannot finish in the top 10 nationally again. You can follow us for future reporting by clicking “Follow” in the top right corner of the page. Also make sure you like us on Facebook and Twitter: Facebook – @WVUonSI Twitter – @Si_WVU and Schuyler Callihan @RTLnews.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos