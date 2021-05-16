Kyoung-Hoon Lee takes first PGA Tour title, PGA berth by winning Byron Nelson





It was an early start and a rainy finish on Sunday at AT&T Byron Nelson, where Kyoung-Hoon Lee took his first PGA Tour victory and earned a major invite in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about the final round at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas: Scoreboard:Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-25), Sam Burns (-22), Patton Kizzire (-21), Daniel Berger (-21), Scott Stallings (-21) How it happened: With 54-hole leader Burns in the final group and Jordan Spieth in the penultimate trio, Lee came in a little under the radar on Sunday. But the 29-year-old Korean quickly took control with five birdies in his first eight holes, and from there he kissed and later sailed (literally) to a three-shot win while Burns and Spieth offered little in terms of birdies in the final. day. With Kizzire and Berger in the house early at 9 p.m., Lee fought through torrential rain and a soggy golf course along the stretch. group on 16 green. The suspension lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes, and Lee returned to become a bogey-birdie-birdie to get the job done with a final round, 6-under 66. What it means: Lee started this week as the third alternate for next week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah. His victory on Sunday, however, earns him last place in the PGA field. It will be Lees’ first PGA launch and its third major launch ever. He missed cuts to the US Open in 2014 and 2019. Lee is also aiming to crack the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time and, according to world-renowned expert Nosferatu, also make it into the top 60. Until now, Lee was best known for his victories in Asia (two each on the tours in Japan, Korea, and OneAsia), as well as his origin story of picking up golf as a kid to lose weight. Now a top 100 player in the world, he’s entering a major championship with victorious momentum. Tour of the day: Kizzire birded eight of his first 12 holes and added two more birdies along the way to shoot 9-under 63 and record his first top-5 of his Tour career after January. Previous wins from Kizzires and other top 5s came in the fall or at the Sony Open in January. Shot of the day: Instead of a golf shot, how about this camera shot? Hats off to the field crew for helping out players for the delay. Biggest Disappointments: Spieth and Burns. Spieth thought he needed a low and would have to worry about Burns on Sunday. However, after just three birdies and a closing 71, Spieth was passed by a few guys and finished in T-9. Burns, who tried for his second win in three weeks, also shot 71 and wasn’t really a factor on the behind nine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos