Coaching of the Coach: Ironwood Education Launches Certification Program for Aspiring Cricket Coaches





The structured approach will give a competitive advantage to the youth academy in cricket. Ironwood Education, a professional training and education company, has launched a certification program for training and development of cricket coaches. The company has Ravi Shastri, head coach, Indian National Cricket team; B Arun, bowling coach, Indian national cricket team; and R Sridhar, field coach, Indian national cricket team; as members of the advisory board to mentor and guide program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels. Under their guidance, Ironwood Education strives to standardize and systematize coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and middle levels of cricket. The Ironwood Coaching Certification Program assists professional deployment of cricket coaches across the country, through the articulation of unified professional standards and contemporary cricket coaching practices. The certification aims to drive the acceptance of the best contemporary and standardized practices in cricket coaching for all levels in India, in a cricket ecosystem where coaching is still largely a fragmented and unstructured curriculum and methodology. The structured approach will give a competitive advantage to the youth academy in cricket. Bela Desai, Promoter and Director of Ironwood Education Ltd, said: Over the years, we have seen the business grow exponentially in the game of cricket with a keen focus from all generations. A structured and systematic coaching approach is the daily need to develop, hone and nurture world-class cricketers. At Ironwood, we are committed to supporting this learning curve that will benefit emerging professionals and entrepreneurs. We couldn't have found more ideal mentors and advisory board members who share the same values. Together we will provide a stimulating coaching approach for beginning coaches. Shastri said: This is a great development and has enormous potential. I personally realize the great role of standardized and systematic coaching practices in bringing Indian cricket to its current status and capacity. Such initiatives will lay the foundation for further growth of the largest sport in India. The certification program will be developed by Kinjal Suratwala, former Head of Coach Education at National Cricket Academy, along with guidance from Shastri, Arun and Sridhar. The certification program is perfect for coaching enthusiasts who want to achieve their ambitions with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the sport and its coaching nuances. The Ironwood Cricket Coaching certification will be a mix of digital and hands-on coaching methodologies, techniques and tools.







