Sports
Fans stunned by Andy Murray’s announcement
Andy Murray has made the stunning decision to skip the French Open so he can be fully fit for Wimbledon.
The former number 1 in the world made his return from a groin injury with a training week and two doubles in Rome this week on clay.
He was expected to play singles next week, but he still feels some discomfort and is on his way home for more rehab.
‘NEVER LEARNS’: Novak Djokovic talked about “disgusting” act
HUGE: Serena Williams’ important announcement after losing at Italian Open
He will now start training on his favorite turf, with full fitness for Wimbledon now the clear goal.
Murray planned to bring a wild card to one of the ATP tournaments in Geneva or Lyon next week.
On Saturday, however, it turned out that he had turned down one for the Swiss event, raising serious questions about his prospects to play at Roland Garros.
Last setback for Andy Murray with injury
The Scot, who has only played one game on clay since 2017, had signed up for qualifying for the grand slam, but could also have received a wild card if he had proven his fitness.
It’s another setback for Murray, who turned 34 on Saturday and has only played three singles matches at tour level this year.
He suffered a premature attack of coronavirus that prevented him from traveling to the Australian Open in January.
He then picked up the groin injury in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in March.
Murray’s next tournament will take place on June 14 at Queen’s Club, although there is an ATP event in Stuttgart last week and a second-tier Challenger in Nottingham that he could seek access to.
The 34-year-old had a number of practice sessions with several top players in Rome, including Novak Djokovic.
He got into the doubles with fellow countryman Liam Broady and played two games – losing to Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau on Thursday.
When he spoke with the Press Association afterwards, Murray had come across as positive.
I did quite well physically for the first runs and practice sets at this level for a long time, ”he said.
“I was happy with that and hopefully I will continue to build in the coming weeks.
Fans were stunned by the news of his withdrawal from French Open, with many predicting that the three-time grand slam winner will announce his retirement after a swan song at Wimbledon.
The Scot has won two of his three Grand Slam titles in his career with the All England Club in 2013 and 2016.
with agencies
