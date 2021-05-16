Freddy Hockey scores again this time in the Penguins playoff game, for the Penguins





The last time Frederick Gaudreau played in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins were involved. There were also some Gaudreau targets involved. On Sunday, however, Gaudreau’s score benefited the Penguins. In his Penguins playoff debut and ninth playoff game of his career, Gaudreau scored his fourth postseason goal. That almost equates to his production of 103 regular season games over parts of four NHL seasons. “It just happens,” said Gaudreau. “It’s a time of the year that I really enjoy, and that’s a good thing.” It was for the Penguins on Sunday, even though the end result was a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the first round of the East Division. Gaudreau scored the Penguins’ first goal, 11 minutes and 10 seconds in the opening period and 3:12 after New York took an early lead. FREDDY HOCKEY! You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/Wq9vxe0eKN – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 16, 2021 Game 1 was Gaudreau’s first playoff game since Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final against the Penguins, over 47 months ago. “Well, sure, come back from a goal and start the game that way,” said Gaudreau of his goal. “We jump on the ice and we hear the crowd and we have all that goosebumps and stuff, so it was really good getting that out of the way.” The crowd (even one with a capacity of a quarter) and the jitters associated with playoff hockey don’t seem to affect Gaudreau. Gaudreau, an undeveloped Quebec player, had just turned 24 and had only 11 games of meaningful NHL experience (and no goals) when he earned a spot in the Nashville Predators lineup for Game 1, the 2017 Pittsburgh final. Gaudreau scored that game (a loss), but his goals during Games 3 and 4 in Nashville were credited as winners. It all became part of the lore for an affable French Canadian who some call ‘Freddy Hockey’ – a nod to the Calgary Flames’ nickname Johnny Gaudreau (‘Johnny Hockey’), which is itself a knock-off of former college football player Johnny Manziel (“Johnny Football”). The 6-foot Frederick Gaudreau scored just three regular season goals in 84 NHL games before scoring twice for the Penguins in the second half of their shortened season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been around long enough, recognizing the magic that some otherwise unannounced players seem to find when the stakes are highest during playoff time. “It’s the time of year when you see that over and over again,” said Crosby. “Freddy has done a great job for us since he came here. He has a lot of experience and has scored big goals over the years. It’s great to see he put one in, and that was a big goal for us at the time. “ # Penguins have leaned on Frederick Gaudreau at a time when three of their leading penalty-killing forwards, Teddy Blueger, Mark Jankowski and Brandon Tanev, have lost time due to health concerns. https://t.co/aCwQXSSGzK – Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) March 30, 2021

Chris Adamski is a writer on the Tribune Review staff. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos