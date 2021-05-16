Elf Table Tennis is an incredible VR experience.

It’s great, I got this thanks to CheapyD

I knew I saw him active in their disagreement lol.

I just found the developer responded to someone on reddit with a very in-depth answer about the game vs real life.

1.

different vr headsets have different tracking regions and occlusion issues. I highly recommend the quest2 headset so I’ll just mention it here. The Quest2 headset uses inside-out tracking, which means that there are cameras on the headset that look into your room to determine where your headset is in your room. Plus, they pay attention to the LEDs on your controllers to determine where they are in the room. It does this at about 60 times per second. The controllers themselves have gyro / accel chips that spin about 1000 times per second. Working together, both of these give a very good approximation of where the controller is at any given time. The camera sensors are necessary because that keeps the gyro sensors under control. The cameras cover a cone of some width. I haven’t measured it yet but probably something like 240 degrees? (I intend to measure this). If your controller is moved outside of the tracking cone, for example, if you are completely behind you, the tracking error will rapidly increase with time. For fast tracking cone movements it is fine. However, if you hold it there, like backswing, then a long weight and then a hard swing. There will be problems. In Dan’s video you can see that at one point he hit a shot behind him. Here’s what I mean … if the time outside of the tracking cone is short enough, it’s fine. What does this mean for you? It means that if your IRL swings are very wide and you take the time to prepare for the shot, you need to update your shot. Hopefully future versions of the headset will have more sensors to capture a larger cone. In addition, hopefully other devices that use different types of tracking when there is no cone can improve their tracking (it is currently worse).

2.

there is a delay between when the application prepares the image to be displayed and when that image is actually shown to your eyes. If the system were to tell the application where the controller is when prompted, then when you finally see it, you will see where it was that latency time ago. To counter this, all vr headset systems give the application their best estimate of where the controller is in the latency period. This works fine for 99.9% of the games and nobody notices it. This prediction poses problems in table tennis. Recently, Oculus released a massive update to reduce latency by 10ms (from 51 to 41), significantly reducing the error associated with this prediction. As of 2 days ago, I coded another tracking update on top of that, reducing the tracking error by another huge factor. While before the oculus tracking update, a quick swing could skew the paddle 2 feet out of the swing radius on very hard swings … and after the oculus update, a very hard swing could cause it to skew about 20cm … my last update cut it down to about 2-3; and i will keep trying to make it better. What does this mean to you: At least with the latest tracking update, a shot you’d expect, for a quick FH, to hit the sweet spot dead center, would hit about 5cm lower. (and I mean really fast FH … not just a loose looper). If you dwell on the disagreement, I posted my work on this in the form of videos with this update. So if you’re just playing VR … and you get very used to it, going back to IRL might need a little tweaking. (and the same adjustment needed going from IRL to VR). Again, with the latest tracking update, this tweak has gotten so small you may not even notice it. Mainly because of the following point:

3.

When you do eventually hit the ball there are some differences between IRL and VR. First, the paddle we currently have (but will provide another option soon) is 25% oversized. Users have asked for a standard size and I’ll add it. Second, the in-game paddle doesn’t have vibration nodes like a real one. This means that sweet spot works differently in VR. There is a geometric effect: the farther on the face of the paddle, the faster that piece of rubber moves, so your stroke is faster. But a shot to the side of the center will not be hit otherwise. I plan on implementing this only after I can implement proper sound feedback to the player – so they know where they hit the paddle by sound alone. This 25% increase in size, and in fact larger sweet spot, is a huge help in the transition from IRL to VR. What this means, however, is that if you get lax and start spraying the contact patch, when you go back to IRL, you’re not hitting the sweet spot anymore. Again, this is currently up to you to set. Also irl paddle sweet spots are quite big anyway (compared to big tennis) .. because the ball is so light compared to the paddle.

4.

So now you’ve made contact with the ball: the game physics engine determines how you moved and how the ball moved, and then how the ball should move. The physics engine can never be 100% like reality, but it can get closer and closer. (and will get closer and closer). After my current update tracking work, I will revisit the physics layer; I have a ball machine, a fast camera and about 9 different rubbers on my desk in a box (pair of inverted, short, long pips, anti-spin, tacky, os no os..etc). It’s getting closer and closer, and the goal is to get to a state where a professional player can’t tell if it’s off or not. But whatever% it is, be it .0001, or 1 or 10. That will require some degree of adjustment. Similar to how you would do if you suddenly got a different paddle, or played with the older ball, or a different height … etc.

5.

Once you hit the ball, or if the ball is hit towards you, just as there is an error (which will be reduced) for paddle collisions, there is some degree of error in collision between tables and air forces. Again … there is adaptation, and the goal is to reach a state where no discernible adaptation is needed.

Collision Feeling:

the technology can only present a rumble for you at this point. Your mind fills the rest – but it certainly won’t press the paddle in your hand. Maybe some day other technology will come along, but this is currently a dead end. The good news is that the sense of impact is irrelevant to the shot produced. IRL collision is about 1 ms, there that is about 50-100 times faster than the reaction time. The IRL feel informs you about the hit afterwards … so it’s not useless.

7.sound:

this is something I really want to work on, but it’s a really hard thing to do. The goal is to make it sound the same as IRL. Right now it’s very simplified – you can’t tell from the sound what kind of shot hit the person … how hard they hit (and even then there’s not much fidelity and acoustic resolution compared to IRL.

8.the person responsible:

I highly recommend buying the Sanlaki adapter. This makes it almost feel like you have a real paddle in your hand. You can skip this and just play with the controller, but this adds a big layer of customization that can be avoided.

9.Latency:

when you play with people online, depending on how far away you are from the person, there are different degrees of latency. We have tools in play to compensate for this, and recently I was able to play a competitive match against someone on the other side of the planet; … but until we have wormholes or other means of communication faster than light, physics puts a barrier. However, you have to decide for yourself how much it affects your game. At the very least, it adds time between hits in a rally. This will give you more time to get back into position … but again this is just a function of latency. If you’re playing against someone in the same country (that you would have played IRL in a club) then you’re likely to get 10ms of latency, which you might not even notice before. If you play someone on the other side of the world, you do.

But what does the game give you that IRL doesn’t:

play at any time play with anyone (hundreds of thousands of game owners, with 500 simultaneous online players usually on weekends) you don’t have to bother with cleaning / gluing / buying paddles you don’t have to waste time collecting balls there is an AI (which needs a lot of development), mini games (which will also be developed) and other training tools that would be second to none in reality you can wear whatever you want, even play in your underwear you can stream your game to anyone who wants to watch it you can record your matches or load other people’s matches and study them in ways that are impossible IRL. (any angle, any time speed, physical values ​​… etc.) Building on 8, you can (not yet in-game) take any shot in a game recording and practice against it. So if you get it wrong to return a service from someone, you can practice 100, 1000, etc. times against that exact service. The next time you see it, they won’t get a chance to hit the third ball. the game can analyze your strokes (not yet in the game) to tell you exactly where your problems are and which drills you can use to improve.

Someone just mentioned something about the disagreement that I forgot. – the game prevents (but will not) prevent your paddle from moving through the table. I plan to make this possible within a month. What this unfortunately means is that if you don’t respect the table geometry, you are ‘cheating’ and swinging around the table. This invalidates short storage. The good news is you hardly see this at all outside of accidents / tracking issues, for players at the top. They all respect the table just like in real life. Once I implement paddletable interactions this discrepancy is gone.

another plus in the game: you never have to argue with a referee :). The game will know if someone serves 1 atom over the line, or tilted 1 degree, or if the ball barely squeezes the net.

another problem on the negative side:

VR currently only tracks controllers and headsets. There are some variations that track more bits, but it is not widespread at all. We’ll be adding full-body avatar systems (or at least the upper body), but that’s going to be a guess of body shape at best. So there is a little bit of information loss here. On the other side of this, at least until we set up the new system, no more armpit controls where you can’t see the ball 🙂