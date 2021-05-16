Fans returning to Dover International Speedway get the COVID-19 vaccine, watch Alex Bowman dominate the NASCAR race

DOVER The statue of Miles the Monster had a large red mask over his nose and mouth and displayed proper masking etiquette as he threatenedly held a race car in his left hand.

But Miles the Monster could have thrown off the mask had he just slid about 20 yards to the right to the regular vaccination tent at Dover International Speedway. Then he could have gotten the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, went to the stands to watch the Drydene 400.

If he did, he would have seen Alex Bowman lead the final 96 lap race to win after Kyle Larson dominated most of the first 300 laps.

MESSAGE FOR MILES ?:Are Eagles sending Miles Sanders a message by drafting Gainwell and adding Kerryon Johnson?

NEW QB, SAME QUESTION:Why don’t Eagles commit to Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback?

Bowman did in car 48 that Jimmie Johnson drove 11 times to Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway, the most of any driver.

“This is another really good place for us,” said Bowman. “It feels good to put the No. 48 back here in Victory Lane after how many races this car has won here.”

In fact, it was a dominant day for Bowman’s team, Hendrick Motorsports, as a whole. The team took the top four places at Dover, the first time a team took the top four in a race since Roush Fenway Racing did it in 2005.

There were about 20,000 fans in attendance on a sun-drenched afternoon, or about 40% of the capacity of about 54,000. NASCAR does not release official visitor numbers.

Still, Sunday’s total represents by far the largest gathering of people in Delaware since Firefly in June 2019 or a University of Delaware football game that fall.

And the appeal of a vaccine made it even more fun for those who stopped by the tent.

“I came to the race anyway, so I thought I got the chance,” said Philadelphia resident Scott Keenan. “I wasn’t going to leave work to get the vaccine, and this was easy.”

The COVID-19 vaccine was, of course, only part of the festivities on Sunday, especially for Bowman, who won for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career.

Bowman even said he texted Johnson before a race here a few years ago because he was struggling in Dover, both before that and at Hendrick Motorsports.

“I asked him what he does, how he approaches this place, what kind of lines he runs,” Bowman said. “I just held on to that and tried to run like Jimmie did, run the Jimmie Johnson line, and just be tight against the black, super disciplined, super patient.

‘We’ve been good here ever since. So to win here with the 48 car is special, and doing it with tips Jimmie taught me is pretty cool. ‘

The fans seemed to think so too: the grandstand along the main street was mostly full, with more room in the stands along turns 1 and 4.

Few fans wore masks after the CDC announced last week that those who have had a vaccine can go outside maskless. Delaware will lift its mask required this Friday, although until then vaccinated Delawareans are still required to wear masks in corporate or public indoor settings or in busy outdoor settings.

The speedway certainly qualified as a busy outdoor setting as fans walked past Victory Plaza, visited the freight carriers, and sat fairly close together in the stands.

For many, it was another sign of a return to normal after a pandemic that lasted 16 months and claimed nearly 600,000 lives in the United States.

“It felt almost normal, so I was absolutely thrilled to hear the crowd screaming and screaming before the race and beyond,” said Larson. “It’s starting to feel like they’re getting back to normal. I think we all love not having to wear masks in the garage when we’re outside.

“So it’s going back to normal and we get the fans back, which is great.”

It was quite a change from the races held in Dover last year. The 2020 spring race was postponed due to the pandemic and held the the same weekend as the second race last August. No fans were allowed that weekend.

But more and more tracks across the country expect to reach full capacity in the coming weeks. That is expected to be the case for the race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20.

That track is owned by Dover Motorsports. As a result, Nashville is holding what would have been the second race in Dover. It is the first time that there have not been two Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway since 1970.

Still, one race was better than none. For Keenan, this was his first sporting event since before the pandemic.

“I like the atmosphere. I like the races,” said Keenan. “And to get the vaccine, this is just a bonus. I couldn’t wait to finally get out and go somewhere.”

And for Dan Engel, a New Jersey resident of Forked River, New Jersey, it was that return to normal that drew him to Dover for the race.

He admitted he had no intention of getting the vaccine. Then he found Dover dispensing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which meant he only needed one injection.

“It’s nice to be at a sporting event again,” said Engel. “I just decided to go ahead and take the picture.”

The vaccination tent was equipped with 500 shots for Saturday’s Xfinity race, the Drydene 200 and Sunday’s race. Diane Hainsworth of the DelawareDivision of Public Health said about 100 people got the injection on Sunday, which was more than the amount they got on Saturday.

“Any chance we can get to get vaccines in guns, that’s what’s important,” she said. “A lot of people are hearing that they can go maskless if they are fully vaccinated, so that seems to be drawing people in.

“It’s really fast, in and out, and then they can enjoy a nice day during the race.”

Please contact Martin Frank at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.