Australian cricketers from the Indian Premier League land in Sydney after a stopover in the Maldives





Australian cricketers have landed in Sydney after being trapped in the Maldives over a federal government travel ban on arrivals from India. Key points: Batting coach Michael Hussey stayed in India after a positive test for COVID-19

Cricket Australia has insisted it did not request special treatment The group will do their 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney The majority of the 38-strong group of Indian Premier League (IPL) players, officials and commentators arrived at Sydney Airport this morning from the Maldives, where they have been staying since 6 May. Former Australian captain Steve Smith, batsman DavidWarner, bowler Pat Cummins and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting were among those fleeing Air Seychelles. The tournament was suspended indefinitely earlier this month due to COVID-19. The Australian cohort was unable to return home because the Commonwealth banned any person who had been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country. Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian Test player Michael Hussey remained in India after testing positive for the virus. Friday morning he waited for the negative test result that would allow him to join fellow countrymen in the Maldives. However, the 45-year-old faces the prospect of stranding in the Maldives as it prepares to close its borders to tourists in India and other South Asian neighbors in response to the rise in coronavirus cases. Three players Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye have already been quarantined in Australia, having left the tournament before the Australian government’s travel ban was issued. The IPL was suspended indefinitely due to the dire COVID situation. ( AFP: Indranil Mukherjee Their return home has met with some criticism as thousands of Australians in India were unable to secure a seat amid the deadly outbreak, but Nick Holey, interim director of Cricket Australia, has insisted that it was not a Has requested special treatment. Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the players and officials had not received any special dispensation. “They are happy to get over the cap. That’s something we insisted on and they agreed,” said Morrison. “They will come back on their own, on their own ticket, and they will not take the quarantine place of another Australian returning home under the NSW caps.” After landing, the group was loaded onto buses to be taken to their 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney.

