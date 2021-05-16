Isaiah Foskey could have a monster season





Notre Dame Football needs a number of players to step up the defense, and Isaiah Foskey could become one of the bigger stars for the Irish in 2021. Looking at the Notre Dame Football schedule for the 2021 college football season, there are a ton of question marks on both sides of the ball. The offense loses their signal caller in Ian Book, as well as eighty percent of their offensive line of attack, while the defense loses their leader in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Luckily, if you’re Notre Dame there’s more than enough talent left, and that’s certainly the case up front along the line of defense. This should be a power area for the Irish, and in Isaiah Foskey, they have a player who could become a monster season this fall. Notre Dame Football will lose major edge rushers in 2021 In the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Irish saw two of their key edge rushers come off the board in Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji. That will leave a lot of snaps at the position group moving into next season, and Foskey is a player who will have to come forward and fill that role. Foskey wasn’t a big recruit to come out of De La Salle High School, but he quietly had a solid 2020 season. Against Pitt, he blocked a punt and ran back for a touchdown, showing incredible athleticism on the piece. With Hayes and Ogundeji gone, Foskey’s athletic prowess will be on full display in 2021, and he’s got the size and speed to be a real threat coming off the edge. Notre Dame Football is going to have to be solid on defense with so many offense questioned, and you can believe Marcus Freeman will find plenty of ways to use Foskey’s whimsical athletics. Many people believe that both Kyle Hamilton and Jarrett Patterson should be the first round in 2022, and it certainly could be. However, one 2022 mock draft has three members of the Notre Dame Football program in Round 1, with Foskey third, and a big 2021 season could get him there when all is said and done.

