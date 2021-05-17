Katie Volynets takes first professional tennis win at FineMark Pro Championship at Bonita Bay Club





Katie Volynets, of Walnut Creek, California, was an emerging tennis star when she stunned American veteran Madison Brengle, No. 1, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarter-finals of the second FineMark Womens Pro Tennis Championship at Bonita Bay Club Thursday. But that was just her warm-up as she came back from a set behind to win both the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday against No. 5 seed Irina Maria Bara of Romania, 6-7 (4-7) , 7-6 (7-2), 6-1, in the $ 100,000 Womens Pro Circuit Tournament. The 19-year-old’s first pro tournament title earned her $ 15,239. I fought for every point, she said. With contrasting styles in the three-hour plus finale, Volynets showed more power from both sides, while Bara mixed more slices and dropshots. In the first set tiebreaker, Bara took advantage of two Volynet serrors to triumph. Bara then broke her opponent to start the second set and held a breakpoint two games later to get up 3-1. But Volynets’ aggressive play paid off as she broke twice in winning four consecutive games to move up 5-4 and then made it through the tie-break. Baras’s pace slowed in the decisive third set and Volynets dominated to victory. In the first semifinal of singles on Saturday, Bara Irina Fetecau, also of Romania, beat a finalist of the ASC BMW $ 25,000 event at the Sanchez-Casale Academy in Naples earlier this month, in straight sets. After that, Volynets outlasted fellow countryman Hanna Chang in a three-set marathon semi-final: 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. In the doubles final, also on Sunday, Erin Routliffe from New Zealand, half of the FineMark doubles championship team two years ago, joined Adila Sutjiadi from Indonesia, at the top of the third seeded Japanese team of Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato 6-3, 4-6 (10-6). In the decisive tie-break, Routliffes’ height (6 feet-2) led to some significant winners on the net. I love it here, Routliffe exclaimed, splitting $ 5,573 with her partner. In addition to the prize money, a main draw of 32 singles players, which followed two qualifying rounds, and 16 doubles teams competed for WTA and ITF points. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited Lee Healths Regional Cancer Center in Coconut Point. Almost half of all players were American and five of them reached the singles and doubles semifinals. Paula Scheb, Sports Director of USPTA Master Professional and Bonita Bay Clubs, who was Tournament Director, said: The USTA has accumulated resources and expanded its ability to grow our players. They are doing great. Due to COVID-19, spectators were limited to club members and guests. All the action at the club championship and the stands was streamed live on the website bbcusta.net. Hana Mandlikova, one of the greats of all time to win four Grand Slam singles titles between 1980 and 1987, saw her daughter Elizabeth Mandlik lose a three-set second-round double thriller last Thursday from her home in Delray Beach with partner Volynets. Hana was texting me during the game, Scheb said.

