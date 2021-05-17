Summary: Wildly defeat Knights in a tight goalkeeper duel across the series

This team shed its label off a boring team and burned it to a crispy one.

No, the Minnesota Wild is not your typical northern boring team that wants to play as much low-event hockey as possible. That just disappeared last season and we all got to know this team in the future as a team that just loves the drama. Whether it was opening this regular season with a comeback win with multiple goals, or taking a rollercoaster ride of a period when they could just win the game; this is a team that just won’t give up.

This afternoon at T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Wild for the first game of their first round playoff series and received a landslide defeat. Not only did their goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury put his full soul behind some saves and keep them in this game, but it was a squeaky deflected goal that gave their opponents the 1-0 lead in the series.

Joel Eriksson Ek will not be stopped.

After an hour of goalless hockey, it took just a few minutes of overtime for the Wild to score the only goal and walk away with a well-deserved victory. But that goal wasn’t the main story of this entire game. Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway earned the assists.

It was certainly the last move, but all through regulation it was a staring match between Fleury and Minnesota net less Cam Talbot, to see which one would blink first.

According to @EvoluerenHockeyCam Talbot’s saved 3.09 goals above expected on 56 unblocked tries. Marc-Andre Fleury’s saved 2.09 goals on 31 unblocked attempts. Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 16, 2021

A total of SEVENTY-SEVEN unblocked shot attempts between the two goalkeepers with Talbot with the much heavier payload is absolutely insane. Rapid defensive collapse After a rapid defensive collapse, both teams allowed an attack to be broken, but it was the Wild who gave up most of the chances, and especially in the first period.

For shots that actually command a save, Fleury walked away with 29 saves and Talbot got the 36-save shutout.

via MoneyPuck

Literally flat, the Wild then rose and had the best scoring odds during the rest of the regulation. They might not have finished on top, but to come back out of the canyon of expected goals they were in after 20 minutes was impressive.

It just didn’t feel great to start; flat-footed and let the Knights take full advantage of their home crowd coming out and blasting with every ounce of energy they have as the series’ favorite.

When the whistle blew after 20 minutes of play, the exhalations could be heard throughout the state. Not to blow the Wilds’ initial period out of proportion, but because they outshot 19-5, although they did have to kill two punishments, didn’t give you much confidence that they could eventually squeak these out.

It was just a draw and an eventual win because of Talbot’s play. That was it.

Just endless unblocked shot attempts from Vegas and Talbot could face them all with confidence. No real clear chances, but he stayed strong and took the sheer amount of shots.

Regulation gave Talbot a total of nine high-risk opportunities and managed to keep them all out of the net.

To start the second period, it was all Wild. With the ice tilted their way, they were able to overcome a terrible first period, but not fully recover, lest Vegas steam them on their way to the series’ first win.

Vegas endless pressure eventually erupted in the second period, and the Wild was able to get some chances.

Unfortunately, they faced Marc-Andre Fleury, who decided to play Vladislav Tretiak for 60 minutes.

The two teams went back and forth to score their respective goals and attempted to sneak a puck past the opponent’s goalkeeper, but nothing got in their path. It was hopeless. Just consistent fear coming off the forward sticks. Bouncing pucks end up in the blue paint, inches away from ending the stalemate and leaving a team victorious.

For the health of my heart and my brain, I hope that the second game is at least a bit more open. Rather than a winless draw decided in overtime by the league’s best two-way center (in my biased opinion), we might be able to see some Klassic Kaprizov and get the whole hockey world going. Even if they can’t, just win.

Game 2 is on Tuesday evening. Puck drop is Wild up 1-0 in the series at 9 p.m. and nothing is impossible. Let’s go.