The essential table tennis shots





Watching professional table tennis continues to gain in popularity, which is no wonder, because the sport is good, exciting and cerebral. If you’re interested in the game and decide the game itself more seriously, you’ll want to learn more about the four essential shots. They are the foundation of the game, and if you want to be competitive, you have to master them all. That’s why you need to learn about the forehand drive and push and the backhand drive and push. Landing every shot effectively and consistently is crucial to winning. Your opponent will try to do the same and you want to get better. In both practice matches and training drills, give yourself some leeway when experimenting with the forehand drive shot at table tennis. If you ask a coach for details, most will tell you that it takes about five hours to practice before you feel comfortable. Coaches who work with competitive players want them to land as many as 100 forehand drives in a row, without fail, to demonstrate their mastery. Once you’ve got the forehand working properly, it’s time to start working on backhand drives. Surprisingly, many players find it easier to learn and master. You move your thumb a little but otherwise the same grip. Playing backhand drives with a natural and relaxed grip is always best. Alternate between forehand and backhand shots while practicing, it’s a useful exercise as it closely ties into what you’re doing when playing competitive games. Good table tennis requires easy movement between the four essential strokes. Developing an excellent game comes down to driving and topspin shots that are accurate, controlled and consistent. The push shots come after and many players start with the backhand. You can pick it up quickly and it will work to your advantage to add backspin to your shots. If you can spend hours of practice playing on your table tennis pushshots, work most on adding some heavy backspin to the ball. You will also want to serve heavy backspin on you. It is a competitive advantage and you also have to learn to play well against other players who use it. The last of the four shots you learn is the forehand push. Most everyone agrees that this is the hardest to control. Players try to use the backhand push whenever possible, but sometimes the ball lands where a forehand return is the only option. Hence, mastering the forehand drive shot is required.

