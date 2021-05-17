Three takeaways: Hendrick Motorsports dominates Dover with 1-2-3-4 finish

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

DOVER, Del. It’s rare for Rick Hendrick to see his team do something he hasn’t seen in his 38 years of Cup ownership.

But on Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Hendrick saw his cars finish 1-2-3-4 in the Drydene 400 as Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron led the field to the checkered flag.

It was only the fourth time in NASCAR history that a car owner won the top four places, the last time in 2005 when Roush Fenway Racing completed the feat.

Hendrick drivers led 382 of the 400 laps, including 361 of the last 363, as they took the 267th victory for Hendrick Motorsports, one less than Petty Enterprises’ record of 268.

“The feeling is incredible,” said Hendrick. “It was probably the longest last 100 laps I’ve ever seen because I wanted to see it so badly.

“We were so close and to get that done is one of those things in racing that you would say is on your bucket list.”

Three takeaways from the cup race in Dover:

1. Bowman sets the matter for himself

With two wins in the first 13 races, Bowman raised his career total to four and continues to claim he deserves a long-term contract with Hendrick. It’s coming.

Hendrick said re-signing Bowman for a multi-year extension is a formality.

“We’ve already started, it should happen any time,” said Hendrick. “We want Alex there and he wants to be there, and it’s just a formality right now.”

Bowman, who is in his fourth full-time season with Hendrick, replaced fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. a few years ago and this year took over the car number and sponsor from seven-time cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

Bowman, 28, said he is more confident in his future than he has in a long time, as his career has been filled with one-year deals and uncertainty.

“Just being with Hendrick Motorsports is of course where I want to be,” said Bowman. “I want to keep working [sponsor] Ally and drive the 48 car. We’ve been working on it and I want to be there and they want me to drive their race car.

“It’s cool to have a guy like Rick Hendrick say he wants you to keep driving his race car. That means a lot to me.”

2. Larson sees another potential victory slip away

Bowman took the lead on a pit stop on lap 305, a pit stop that was the fastest of all teams this year. Larson was unable to pass him and settled for second after completing 263 laps.

“I knew track position was key and … I just felt like I could keep the bottom [lane] shut down, it would be pretty hard for him to get to me, and if he got to me, he’d have to wear out his stuff quite a bit, ”Bowman said.

“My pit crew won the race by taking us off the pit road first.”

Larson swept the two opening stages and has won more stages (six) this year than any other driver. But he only has one win.

“I feel like we’ve maximized our day,” Larson said. “We were all equally equal that the four of us could have been in the lead and that person probably would have won … Our pit crew has been great all year too.

“I’m not disappointed or upset about this second because I feel like there was nothing else I could do.”

3. Almirola hurts

Aric Almirola saw his day end prematurely for the fifth time this year due to an accident. He is 28th in the standings.

Almirola was released from the infield care center relatively quickly after this heavy crash on Sunday, but he certainly felt the consequences of the season.

“That was another hard blow,” said Almirola. ‘My body hurts. It no longer wants to endure hard blows of that nature.

“It’s just such a difficult year. I don’t know what exactly happened. I think something broke in the suspension.”

Bob Pockrass spends decades in motorsport, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 after stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass.

