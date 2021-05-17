Australian cricket stars LAND return to Down Under after escaping from Covid-devastated India to Maldives

Karl Stefanovic claims 38 Australian cricket players and officials will receive ‘special treatment’ when they landed at Sydney airport after being rescued from Covid-ravaged India and transferred to the Maldives.

The cricketers landed at 7 a.m. Monday and were then transported on buses to be transported to hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine.

A large contingent of players, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and commentator Michael Slater, escaped India when the IPL was suspended amid a catastrophic coronavirus outbreak.

The group was then stationed at a remote Maldives resort pending the end of the federal government’s travel ban from India.

The ban was lifted from Saturday, paving the way for the group to return home after Cricket Australia struck a deal to exclude the group from the weekly limit of citizens allowed to fly into the country.

Stefanovic unleashed against the government after the group arrived in NSW Monday morning, rather than the Northern Territory.

David Warner is greeted by Australian Federal Police at Sydney Airport on Monday morning ahead of his mandatory two-week quarantine at the hotel

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith rides his luggage before boarding a bus for hotel quarantine

Pat Cummins is seen at Sydney airport Monday morning after escaping from Covid-ravaged India to the Maldives

Cricket players and officials are assisted by the ADF as they load their luggage onto a bus

Karl Stefanovic unleashed Monday morning, claiming the group was receiving ‘special treatment’

It was previously believed that the cricketers would complete their mandatory two-week quarantine at the Howard Springs facility in Darwin.

“We don’t know why or the government hasn’t explained yet why they didn’t go to Howard Springs,” he said.

“They get special treatment from India to the Maldives and then here to Sydney and now in hotel quarantine, not Howard Springs.”

Stefanovic said he thought it was a ‘bad look’ when he watched the live footage from Sydney Airport.

‘There are a lot of people trapped in India and you have to be very careful about how you get them out. They’re in line, they’re doing the right thing, ”he said.

And then you see this treatment for people who came to play for private money. This had nothing to do with the Australian government or Australian sport. ‘

The group was depicted wearing face masks carrying their luggage from the airport before boarding the waiting buses.

Cricketer becomes commentator Brett Lee covers up reusable face mask as he prepares for two-week quarantine at hotel

Commentator Michael Slater is seen after settling in Sydney on Monday morning

Moises Henriques drives his luggage as he leaves Sydney Airport for hotel quarantine

Marcus Stoinis is guarding his bags after disembarking at Sydney Airport on Monday

Glenn Maxwell covers up with sunglasses as he is greeted by a major security presence at Sydney Airport

A plane carrying 38 Australian cricketers and officials landed at Sydney airport on Monday

The Today host spoke to an Australian man who remains stuck in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid.

He registered a positive test on Friday and was not allowed to board his flight to Australia. He has since tested negative for the virus.

Stefanovic asked how he felt about seeing Australian cricketers bounce into the country so easily.

The man replied, “That makes us feel that we are not being treated equally, they are getting special treatment.”

‘I first had experience on April 27th when I was knocked off the flight, but learned that three cricketers Adam Zampa and co could board Qatar Airways on the same day I was due to fly and reach Melbourne on 29th .

“So that was very disappointing.”

Warner is seen in a cap and black hoodie that reads: ‘When the end is unknown’

Smith wears New Balance sneakers and shorts as he prepares to board a bus before being quarantined at the hotel for two weeks

A woman from the ADF wears blue gloves while assisting the cricketers in Sydney

Cricket Australia’s interim chief Nick Hockley said earlier that no special exemptions were expected – or requested – from the government.

“ Our priority is to work with the Australian government and the relevant state governments to ensure that we do not remove spaces or refuges from anyone else, ” he said.

“Any kind of quarantine facility would go above and beyond.”

However, many on social media were quick to point out that the cricketers were in fact receiving preferential treatment.

It was declared ‘again different rules (apply) for celebrities and sports stars. Absolutely pathetic and most people have had a guts. ‘

Another asked how “mere mortals would receive special treatment,” while a third said the cricket group should “pay all associated costs in quarantine.”

Ex-test player Michael Hussey is not part of the group that landed in Sydney. He will travel from India after contracting the virus.

Bowler Pat Cummins (pictured with partner Becky Boston) will be one of the cricketers from 14 days of hotel quarantine at a hotel in Sydney’s CBD