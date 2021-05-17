Connect with us

Sports

Australian cricket stars LAND return to Down Under after escaping from Covid-devastated India to Maldives

Avatar

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By


Karl Stefanovic claims 38 Australian cricket players and officials will receive ‘special treatment’ when they landed at Sydney airport after being rescued from Covid-ravaged India and transferred to the Maldives.

The cricketers landed at 7 a.m. Monday and were then transported on buses to be transported to hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine.

A large contingent of players, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and commentator Michael Slater, escaped India when the IPL was suspended amid a catastrophic coronavirus outbreak.

The group was then stationed at a remote Maldives resort pending the end of the federal government’s travel ban from India.

The ban was lifted from Saturday, paving the way for the group to return home after Cricket Australia struck a deal to exclude the group from the weekly limit of citizens allowed to fly into the country.

Stefanovic unleashed against the government after the group arrived in NSW Monday morning, rather than the Northern Territory.

David Warner is greeted by Australian Federal Police at Sydney Airport on Monday morning ahead of his mandatory two-week quarantine at the hotel

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith rides his luggage and gets on a bus for hotel quarantine

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith rides his luggage before boarding a bus for hotel quarantine

Pat Cummins is seen at Sydney airport Monday morning after escaping from Covid-ravaged India to the Maldives

Pat Cummins is seen at Sydney airport Monday morning after escaping from Covid-ravaged India to the Maldives

Cricket players and officials are assisted by the ADF as they load their luggage onto a bus

Cricket players and officials are assisted by the ADF as they load their luggage onto a bus

The cricketers and officials landed at 7 a.m. Monday and were then transported in buses to be transported to hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine.

The cricketers and officials landed at 7 a.m. Monday and were then transported in buses to be transported to hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine.

Karl Stefanovic unleashed Monday morning, claiming the group was receiving 'special treatment'

Karl Stefanovic unleashed Monday morning, claiming the group was receiving ‘special treatment’

Poll

IS IT FAIR THAT THE CRICKETERS RECEIVE THIS TREATMENT?

It was previously believed that the cricketers would complete their mandatory two-week quarantine at the Howard Springs facility in Darwin.

“We don’t know why or the government hasn’t explained yet why they didn’t go to Howard Springs,” he said.

“They get special treatment from India to the Maldives and then here to Sydney and now in hotel quarantine, not Howard Springs.”

Stefanovic said he thought it was a ‘bad look’ when he watched the live footage from Sydney Airport.

‘There are a lot of people trapped in India and you have to be very careful about how you get them out. They’re in line, they’re doing the right thing, ”he said.

And then you see this treatment for people who came to play for private money. This had nothing to do with the Australian government or Australian sport. ‘

The group was depicted wearing face masks carrying their luggage from the airport before boarding the waiting buses.

Cricketer becomes commentator Brett Lee covers up reusable face mask as he prepares for two-week quarantine at hotel

Cricketer becomes commentator Brett Lee covers up reusable face mask as he prepares for two-week quarantine at hotel

Commentator Michael Slater is seen after settling in Sydney on Monday morning

Commentator Michael Slater is seen after settling in Sydney on Monday morning

Moises Henriques drives his luggage as he leaves Sydney Airport for hotel quarantine

Moises Henriques drives his luggage as he leaves Sydney Airport for hotel quarantine

Marcus Stoinis is guarding his bags after disembarking at Sydney Airport on Monday

Marcus Stoinis is guarding his bags after disembarking at Sydney Airport on Monday

Glenn Maxwell covers up with sunglasses as he is greeted by a major security presence at Sydney Airport

Glenn Maxwell covers up with sunglasses as he is greeted by a major security presence at Sydney Airport

A plane carrying 38 Australian cricketers and officials landed at Sydney airport on Monday

A plane carrying 38 Australian cricketers and officials landed at Sydney airport on Monday

The Today host spoke to an Australian man who remains stuck in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid.

He registered a positive test on Friday and was not allowed to board his flight to Australia. He has since tested negative for the virus.

Stefanovic asked how he felt about seeing Australian cricketers bounce into the country so easily.

The man replied, “That makes us feel that we are not being treated equally, they are getting special treatment.”

‘I first had experience on April 27th when I was knocked off the flight, but learned that three cricketers Adam Zampa and co could board Qatar Airways on the same day I was due to fly and reach Melbourne on 29th .

“So that was very disappointing.”

Warner is seen in a cap and black hoodie that reads: 'When the end is unknown'

Warner is seen in a cap and black hoodie that reads: ‘When the end is unknown’

Smith wears New Balance sneakers and shorts as he prepares to board a bus before being quarantined at the hotel for two weeks

Smith wears New Balance sneakers and shorts as he prepares to board a bus before being quarantined at the hotel for two weeks

A woman from the ADF wears blue gloves while assisting the cricketers in Sydney

A woman from the ADF wears blue gloves while assisting the cricketers in Sydney

Cricket Australia’s interim chief Nick Hockley said earlier that no special exemptions were expected – or requested – from the government.

“ Our priority is to work with the Australian government and the relevant state governments to ensure that we do not remove spaces or refuges from anyone else, ” he said.

“Any kind of quarantine facility would go above and beyond.”

However, many on social media were quick to point out that the cricketers were in fact receiving preferential treatment.

It was declared ‘again different rules (apply) for celebrities and sports stars. Absolutely pathetic and most people have had a guts. ‘

Another asked how “mere mortals would receive special treatment,” while a third said the cricket group should “pay all associated costs in quarantine.”

Ex-test player Michael Hussey is not part of the group that landed in Sydney. He will travel from India after contracting the virus.

Bowler Pat Cummins (pictured with partner Becky Boston) will be one of the cricketers from 14 days of hotel quarantine at a hotel in Sydney's CBD

Bowler Pat Cummins (pictured with partner Becky Boston) will be one of the cricketers from 14 days of hotel quarantine at a hotel in Sydney’s CBD

Queensland-based Chris Lynn (pictured) infuriated many after suggesting that Cricket Australia should organize a charter flight to bring cricketers home from the Covid-devastated subcontinent.

Queensland-based Chris Lynn (pictured) infuriated many after suggesting that Cricket Australia should organize a charter flight to bring cricketers home from the Covid-devastated subcontinent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: