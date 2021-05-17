Singles Haley Fergusson is engaged to hockey star Oula Palve





Her last rose! Bachelor education alum Haley Ferguson is engaged to boyfriend Oula prayer. The 28-year-old reality star announced the good news via Instagram on Sunday, May 16, write, Ikuisesti, which means forever Palves native Finnish. I am INVOLVED with the man of my DREAMS! @ oula7 thank you for choosing me, Ferguson continued, noting that the hockey player, 29, suggested on Thursday, May 13. Will I ever stop crying / smiling, probably not !. The Nevada resident shared a series of photos of the engagement, including the moment when the athlete fell to one knee. She will be a PALVE! You are an extraordinary girl and I am so excited to spend the rest of my life with you, the groom-to-be wrote via Instagram in addition to more snaps of the romantic moment. Ferguson responded to her love post and added, Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the WORLD. I’m so lucky to have you. I love you baby CAN’T WAIT TO MARRY YOU! To theaters in the summer of 2022! Fans first met the Twinning at Life podcast cohost during season 20 of The Bachelor when she and twin sister Emily Ferguson competed for Ben Higgins heart in 2016. She later entered Bachelor in Paradise season 6 before the women starred in their own Freeform series, The twins happily ever after. Shortly after news broke of Haley’s engagement, her sister congratulated her via Instagram, share some behind-the-scenes photos from the night. SHE SAID YES !!!! My other half is engaged. I am so happy for you @ hfergie11 and @ oula7, she wrote on Sunday. I wish you both a life of love and happiness. Excited to be on the same path in life and to be able to share all these great moments with you. Emily posted a photo of her newly engaged twins sitting next to Palve at a dinner with some of their loved ones who followed the proposal. Haley showed off her new ring while the couple sipped champagne. Haley also shared a video of the festive night, dancing and singing with her friends and family from Justin Biebers One Less Lonely Girl. Haley, who officially went on Instagram with her now-fiancé in January 2020, isn’t the only Ferguson sister to marry a hockey star. Emily announced her engagement William Karlsson in December. Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get a peek at the Bachelor franchise and exclusive participant interviews









