Platform stays in NHL COVID-19 protocol for Blues, could miss Game 1

David Perron stayed in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Sunday and the St. Louis Blues top scorer could miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday.

The attacker would have to clear protocol to play at the Colorado Avalanche in the best-of-7 series opener (10:00 PM ET; NBCSN, SN1, TVAS, ALT, BSMW).

“Obviously it’s frustrating and he’s in protocol and all, but he’s the heart and soul of this team,” said Blues captain. Ryan O’Reilly said. “Phenomenal player, and I think I played with him most of the time in St. Louis. [We’ve] relied a lot on him. We will see. Hopefully we’ll get through it fine, but yeah, it’s frustrating. “

Perron led the Blues this season with 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists) in 56 games. He has since been the first point-per-game player for St. Louis Pavol Demitra scored 93 points in 78 games in 2002-03.

“He led our team in scoring, he’s a big part of what we do, especially in power play,” defender Torey Krug said. “Five-on-five, he’s on the foredeck and he’s in like crazy. If we don’t have him, that’s sure to be a big blow.”

Blues coach Craig Berube did not comment on Perron’s status on Sunday. Perron was placed on the protocol list on Saturday and did not participate in an optional skate before the team traveled to Colorado.

Platform is usually on the right wing with O’Reilly in the center, but Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn were on Sunday with O’Reilly in the top of the attacker.

“I think it will be good,” said O’Reilly. “It is clearly ‘Schenner’, I even played quite a bit this year. [He’s] such a good two-way player who literally does everything. It’s easy on me when you have him and also Schwartzy, his work ethic, the way he sees the game, the little plays he makes. It will be an effective line. If we go out and work, we will find a way to flip pucks and create momentum and offense, and we have to lead the way. “

Platform also led the Blues with 21 power play points (six goals, 15 assists) and 151 shots on target. He was one of four Blues (O’Reilly, Schenn, Justin Faulk) to play in all 56 regular season games.

“I think he’s a little frustrated too,” said O’Reilly. ‘We spoke a little briefly, but I think we all know it’s that bad [break]. There’s not much you can do about it and we have to hold on to it and go through this while it’s gone. “

The Avalanche said they will not change their game plan whether Perron is playing or not.

“I don’t know what could change,” said Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon. “He’s clearly a sniper, he’s a great player, but nothing changes for us, we just try to play the best we can on both sides of the puck. Whoever has the puck in front of them, we’re going to track hard and ‘D’. playing very hard so whether that’s Perron or anyone else we will respect everyone on their team.

“We’re not going to calm down because he’s out. We have to keep our intensity high during every shift of the game and all future games tomorrow.”

The Blues could be boosted with the possible return of attacker Vladimir Tarasenko, who has missed eight of the past nine games, including the past six, due to a lower body injury.

Tarasenko, who scored 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this season, practiced on Sunday on a par with Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev. Berube said they would talk to him after training to see how Tarasenko was feeling.

“It would be nice to have him back, just the presence of him,” said O’Reilly. He’s one of those guys who can just make something out of nothing with a little game or shot, it’s just so dynamic that way. Having him back is just a big spark for us. He’s a big part of this team and it will be good to see him with us again. “

Blues defender Vince Dunn, who missed the last 11 games of the regular season with an upper body injury, didn’t skate on Sunday because of what Berube called a “bug,” but was able to play Monday. Dunn took part in an optional skate Saturday.