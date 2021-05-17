Aussies land in Sydney after IPL chaos

Australia’s IPL contingent landed in Sydney on Monday morning. Image: Getty / Twitter

The majority of Australia’s 38-man Indian Premier League contingent has landed in Sydney almost two weeks after the T20 cricket tournament was suspended due to Covid-19.

Players, coaches and commentators caught a charter flight from the Maldives that landed at Sydney airport Monday morning.

Test great Mike Hussey, who stayed in India to isolate himself Having recently contracted the virus, it is expected to arrive later on Monday via a commercial flight from Qatar.

The cricket quota will now spend fourteen days in NSW’s hotel quarantine system, with no exemptions or concessions granted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the “NSW government is happy to get over the cap (with returning travelers)”.

The IPL – the world’s richest cricket tournament – was Suspended May 4 due to Covid-19 cases among players and support staff.

Some of Australia’s foremost cricketers – including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins – traveled to India on major contracts to participate in the lucrative tournament.

But the Australian contingent was forced to flee to the Maldives on May 6 on a charter flight organized and funded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The group’s return journey was delayed by the Morrison government’s ban on travelers from India.

Kane Williamson and David Warner board a flight in India early in the IPL. Image: Instagram

Cricketers have not received any special treatment

Morrison confirmed their imminent return on Sunday, insisting that the cricket contingent had not been given special treatment.

“They have not received (special dispensation),” said the prime minister.

“The NSW government is happy that they are coming over the cap. We insisted on that and they happily agreed.

‘But they come back on their own, on their own map.

“They will not take the quarantine spot of another Australian returning home under the NSW hats.

“We appreciate the fact that the NSW government and Gladys Berejiklian in particular have been so strong in supporting those higher caps, but in this case making sure that when the cricketers come back, they don’t take someone else’s place.”

Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney. (Image: Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The BCCI is believed to fund travel and quarantine schemes for Australians involved in the IPL.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim director, has previously insisted “we are not looking for any kind of special exemptions”.

“We will work with the Australian government and the relevant state governments to make sure we don’t take up anyone else’s space … that’s what we’re committed to,” said Hockley.

But Liberal MP Katie Allen told Channel Nine on Monday that “special provisions” are likely to be made.

“At the end of the day, I think that special provisions sound like they are being hit,” she told the US Today Show.

“These people represent Australia.

“At the end of the day this is a small group of people and it is important that we continue to bring back as many Australians as possible.

“This raises the limit a bit to get us through this period.”

Today host Ally Langdon wondered why the cricketers were brought back before other Aussies stranded in India.

“Why is going abroad for work any different than for family reasons, say you have a loved one who has passed away or a sick person,” Langdon asked.

“I would actually think that’s a more important reason to leave the country than to go for what these cricketers have done?”

