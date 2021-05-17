BYU football wants to run back if they can stay healthy there

While BYU football fans will likely remember the 2020 season for a long time, returning star Tyler Allgeier says he’ll do his best to forget it.

Why?

I have to remain humble, Allgeier said in March as the Cougars closed the 2021 spring camp. It doesn’t matter if I got good grades or not last year. New year, new goals.

To say that Allgeier, the 220-pound five-foot bowling ball with an extraordinary burst for a big man, had good grades last year would be an understatement. They were great, given that he often played in the shadow of star quarterback Zach Wilson, who played with the New York Jets’ No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft last month.

He had an excellent season, hands down, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake said after the draft. We’ll be relying on him a lot this year too, as some of our other great producers (Wilson and receiver Dax Milne) join the NFL.

Allgeier, a walk-on from Fontana, California who earned a scholarship after a solid redshirt freshman season that saw him play linebacker, walk-back and kick-returner, said his biggest job in 2021 will be to build the new QB Jaren Hall, Baylor. to make. Romney, Jacob Conover or Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters will feel at ease as soon as possible.

Allgeier led the Cougars last year with 1,130 yards on 150 tries. He averaged 7.5 yards per attempt and also scored 13 touchdowns. He remains unimpressed with himself.

There is always something to work on, he said. I’m just perfecting a lot of things until next season. That’s my goal now.

The decline situation of BYUs is top-heavy right now: Allgeier and junior Lopini Katoa have a lot of experience and carry under their belts. The other 10 RB’s on the roster, not that many.

Katoa is the most multidimensional back in the running backs room, having rushed 84 times for 451 yards and five touchdowns last year. American Fork’s product got 23 passes for 293 yards and also three TDs.

Pini brings a lot to our offense, Sitake said. He’s a really good weapon for us.

Sitake said during spring camp that BYU would add a few players through the transfer portal if they could find the right passes, and walking back feels like a position of need, given BYU’s history of injuries to the position.

But that was before BYU added two Pac-12 school receivers, Washington’s Puka Nacua and Utahs Samson Nacua, the former prepper All-Americans brother.

It means guys in the running room, like Miles Davis, Jackson McChesney, Sione Finau, and Hinckley Ropati, have to go the extra mile and stay healthy.

Davis switched from receiver to running back last year, with some success. He had 15 carries for 100 yards and two TDs, showing some speed and tack-breaking ability in his new role.

Ropati sustained a knee injury that ended in the preseason camp before the season, while McChesney went down with a Lisfranc foot injury in the 55-3 win over Navy and never returned. Finau, the Kearns phenomenon who led BYU in rushing in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in practice, never really got it going in 2020 and only had 12 carriers for 54 yards.

Sitake said the backup RBs were getting a lot of work into the spring camp and they seemed ready to contribute, particularly Ropati, a transfer from Cerritos (California) College that wouldn’t join the team until 2021, but was added before 2020 when the junior college season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Ropati ran for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns his freshman season with Cerritos, and has a running style similar to that of Allgeier.

He will be very good, Allgeier said. The plan is to let the running backs be a (large) part of the offense. That is the plan. (Ropati) will help us a lot.

Allgeier said other RBs to watch include Beau Robinson, a freshman from Mountain Crest High, and converted Cedar City quarterback Mason Fakahua. Others in RB’s sophomore coach Harvey Ungas room include Wyoming transfer Theo Dawson, former defender Javelle Brown, and returned missionary Fakaosi Nasilai, known as Oliver Nasilai when recruited from Hot Springs, Arkansas, as a linebacker for a church mission.

The leaders will find out, Sitake said. There are many guys who are returning who are great leaders to us. It was nice to see that Tyler Allgeier and Pini Katoa are leaders for us. Pini was elected our captain last year.

As for Allgeier, he is the second highest-rated running back, according to Pro Football Focus, among those returning in 2021. His 1,130 rush yards last year were the ninth in one season in BYU history.

Everyone says last year was a fluke, yada, yada, yada, he said. But I think we would all do well to say no, this was not a coincidence year. We are ready for this schedule. I think it should be fun.