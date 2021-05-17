“People have to be patient” with Shane Bowers

A total of 19 different Colorado Eagles players made their appearance in the Avalanche roster and / or taxi crew this season. Many wonder why Shane Bowers wasn’t one of them.

Where is he developing? Why didn’t he call?

The answer is simple.

Maybe he’s just not ready.

I think people should be patient with him, Eagles head coach Greg Cronin told me Colorado Hockey now.

As Avs head coach Jared Bednar would say: it’s about winning; no matter where you lined upsomething he refers to Martin Kauts just okay performance during his most recent call.

Before the season started, coach Bednar referred to Bowers by name as male a number of times that stood out to him during training camp in January. The thought among the fans was that there was a chance that he would be an option for the Avalanche at some point in the season. However, that was clearly not the case.

And as a former first-round pick, many assume that Shane Bowers should already be NHL ready. After all, Bowers turns 22 this summer and is finishing his second full pro season in the AHL with the Eaglesthough he’s played. only 80 games in the pros.

However, Bowers is still young and there is still some work to be done for the young Avs prospect.

Physically, he needs to boost, and that will translate into a more powerful skater and more reliable puck fighter in one-on-one combat, Cronin continued. That will be his challenge.

Bowers has a length of 1.8 meters. However, as Cronin said, it wouldn’t hurt for him to get up a bit as the 21-year-old forward weighs around 180 pounds.

Another factor that may have slowed his development is the fact that Bowers shifted positions. He was drafted 28th overall as a center in 2017. Shortly after he arrived in Colorado, Coach Cronin moved him to the wing, a position he now plays for most of his professional career.

In his first full season in the AHL last year, Bowers showed that he can be an above average player. He scored 10 goals and 27 points in 48 games.

I thought Shane had made great strides throughout the year last year before the season was cut short due to COVID, Cronin said. But around that time, February and early March, he developed into an interesting candidate because he has a good shot, he has good length, he can skate.

We are all excited to see him build on that.

I think most would agree it’s been a slower role for Shane Bowers this season. The Eagles forward finished the regular season with just seven goals and nine points in 28 games.

I think there was a small step back this year, a sophomore slump, or whatever you want to call it, Cronin added. He’s about to get back on that path… he [been more] visible and he was skating.

The good news is that the Avs already have so much depth, and it is bursting at the seams with young, talented attackers. They can afford to take their time with Shane Bowers.

And more importantly, Shane Bowers can afford to take the time to develop himself. As Cronin said, you just have to be patient.