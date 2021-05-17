Learning to live with robots

Decade-long one-time census data of China released last week makes it clear that the world’s most populous country is aging faster than many developed countries, including the US. People of working age will make up just 60% of the Chinese population by 2050, up from 75% in 2010, the figures show.

Even more troubling, Chinese women are expected to have only 1.3 children in their lifetime, one of the lowest fertility rates in the world. According to World Bank data, only five countries – South Korea, Singapore, Malta, Ukraine and Spain – had lower rates in 2019. Last year, only 12 million babies were born in China, the lowest number since 1961.

The results of the census clearly indicate that the world’s second largest economy is facing an urgent demographic crisis. A shrinking workforce is potentially devastating for a country that has built its reputation as the world’s factory with low labor costs, a strong supply chain and a supportive tax system.

In recent years, China has lost its wage cost advantage, a trend that will continue as skilled labor becomes scarcer. The key to staying competitive is advanced technology, including industrial automation, and optimizing the way humans and robots work together.

Improving the skills of today’s workforce and migrants, an estimated 300 million people, will make the world’s manufacturing powerhouse more powerful.

And amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, the nature of the work must inevitably change. To reduce the risks inherent in human interaction, robots are the right fit. In the US, the Association for Advancing Automation reported this month that industrial robot purchases were up nearly 20% year-on-year in the first quarter. Significantly, most went to companies outside the automotive sector. Orders from consumer companies were up 32%.

The pandemic has prompted hotels, restaurants and other consumer-focused, high-touch businesses to build social distancing into their business models, potentially resulting in fewer employees.

In India, where Covid cases and deaths are only second only to the US, a ping-pong robot was imported from Germany as a practice partner for a table tennis player who couldn’t find a human opponent during the lockdown. If the sports world is ready to embrace such an innovation, others will certainly consider automation as well.

While no one can predict the future, we can certainly see robots touching almost every aspect of life. The integration of engineering design and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning opens a new frontier. Robots play an important role in industry, but are increasingly found in other areas.

In healthcare, robotic devices are now helping surgeons with the help of AI. Robots perform minimally invasive surgeries and can be used in more complex procedures to create precisely targeted incisions that limit bleeding.

More and more robots support people at work and in their personal life. They can teach, entertain, help care for the elderly and the sick, and in some cases serve as close and compassionate companions in a world made more lonely by lockdowns.

Robotics and advanced technologies could be used to help solve major challenges posed by aging societies and environmental threats to global conflicts. As robots’ skills exceed our expectations, our jobs will change drastically.

Companies are developing their expertise in AI and robotics in hopes of cutting costs, increasing efficiency and enabling new business models. The Boston Consulting Group estimates that more than $ 67 billion will be spent in the robotics sector worldwide by 2025, compared to just $ 11 billion in 2005.

A continuing concern about robots is that robots are replacing human jobs. That is clearly already happening in some cases, but one has to consider the broader perspective. Oxford Economics estimates that up to 20 million industrial jobs worldwide could be replaced by robots by 2030. However, it was noted that increasing automation will also boost jobs and economic growth.

A report from the World Economic Forum also supports this assumption. It estimates that “52% of current jobs will be replaced by 2025 and that automation would eliminate 75 million jobs by 2022”, mainly in the services sector. Nonetheless, it said a “robot revolution would net 58 million new jobs in the next five years.”

Regardless of someone’s position on robots, one point is clear: we humans must learn to adapt. Equally important, I think, is that we never stop improving ourselves so that we don’t fall in the midst of the rise of the machines.