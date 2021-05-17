IU football adds transfer back Stephen Carr from USC





BLOOMINGTON Southern Cal Walks Back Stephen Carr announced his intention to move to Indiana on Sunday, giving the Hoosiers another smashing off-season addition. Carr, a six-foot, 215-pound senior, is coming to IU after four seasons at USC where he never really became a protagonist. But he was once a five-star recruit from Gardena, California, and considered the No. 20 prospect in the country by 247Sports. Deland McCullough was USC’s running backs coach during Carr’s freshman campaign. McCullough, now back at IU, left the Trojans after the 2017 season to join the Kansas City Chiefs. McCullough gets another chance to try to bring out the best in Carr, who rushed a total of 1,319 yards in four seasons at USC. That includes 363 rushing yards in nine games as a freshman, a season cut short by a plantar fascia tear. He then missed the following spring with a hernia. Pocket master:Auburn transfer Years Handy makes ‘leap’ with IU More:This is the IU football 2021 schedule It was in the first few games of that freshman campaign where Carr really shone. He had 11 carries for 119 yards against Stanford in the second game of his career. Two weeks later against Cal, Carr added 82 yards rushing and 42 receiving, expected to fulfill his potential back as the USCs next star. As USC shuffled through running backs coaches and Carr sustained more injuries, including a 2019 hamstring problem, he was unable to create momentum to become that player. Last year, Carr opened with 22 carriers for 125 yards in victories over Arizona and the state of Arizona. But in USC’s next three games, he got 12 tries for 11 yards. Carr will get a reboot at IU, where he will face competition from under-graders Sampson James, Tim Baldwin Jr. and David Ellis. IU finished 12th in the Big Ten in rush in 2020, and while a lot of that probably had to do with blocking the front, bolstering the running back room can’t hurt. Plus, Carr should bring an experienced knowledge of the ins and outs of pass protection, and can add a reliable pair of hands from the backfield. Carr totaled 57 receptions for 421 yards during his time with USC. Elusive in the open, Carr also has special team experience, registering 15 kick returns for an average of 21.4 yards. After a historic season for IU football, the Allens program has now attracted a large number of transfers from well-known football institutions. Along with a drop from USC, the Hoosiers have a Florida State wide receiver (DJ Matthews Jr.), an Auburn edge rusher (Jaren Stone Handy), a defensive end from Ole Miss (Ryder Anderson) and an offensive lineman from Michigan (Zach Carpenter). Carr is one of seven scholarship transfers to IU in 2021, each adding something significant to the mix. Anderson, Handy and Northern Illinois Weston Kramer’s defensive tackle helps bolster a front four that could stand to create more pressure. Matthews is filling a vacancy at slot receiver, replacing Whop Philyor. Carr, like Matthews, was an All-American of the United States Army in 2017. These additions increase Hoosiers’ maturity level, as well as their top potential. Handy, Matthews, and Carr were each rated top-100 talents by enlisting services outside of high school. McCullough has been a link to several IU recruiting victories since returning to IU in February, but this is the first outside of his immediate family. All three of his sons are determined to play for the Hoosiers, including transfer Deland McCullough II from Miami, Ohio. His younger sons, Dasan and Daeh, recruits in the 2022 and 23 class respectively, are both orally committed to IU. Notably, Dasan is a former Ohio state linebacker who is considered a top 50 prospect in his class. Daeh is a safety that is currently ranked No. 78 in the 23 class, according to 247Sports.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos