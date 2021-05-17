Football on agenda for new Pac-12 Commissioner – The Denver Post

Newly hired Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff won’t start working for the conference until July 1, so understandably he doesn’t have all the answers now.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, however, there was one question in particular that he was ready for.

How do you fix football on the field? a reporter asked.

Currently the Chairman of Entertainment and Sports at MGM Resorts International, Kliavkoff smiled and didn’t hesitate in his response.

As you can imagine, I anticipated that question, he said. I put on my reading glasses because I took a few notes as there is a lot to talk about here.

Aside from a financial boost from a new media rights deal in the coming years, the Pac-12 needs nothing but success in football.

Last season, the Pac-12 basically cut itself out of the four-team College Football Playoff talk by starting the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season later than anyone else.

But even in that shortened season, Pac-12 didn’t have any teams worth considering. USC flirted with CFP’s hopes during a 5-0 regular season, then lost to Oregon with two defeats in the conference’s title game. USC (No. 17) and Oregon (No. 25) were the only Pac-12 teams in the Associated Press final rankings.

However, the Pac-12’s struggle for national relevance in football precedes the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pac-12 hasn’t had a team reach CFP since the 2016 season, when Washington was thrown 24-7 by Alabama. The only other Pac-12 team to get there in the CFP’s seven-year history was Oregon, which beat Florida State in the 2014 semifinals before losing the Ohio State title in the title game.

Every other Power 5 conference has at least four CFP gigs, and they’ve all been there in the past two years.

USC was the last Pac-12 team to win a national title, with back-to-back championships in 2003-04 (the second of which was abandoned due to NCAA penalties).

Kliavkoff expressed his belief that the Pac-12 can compete for and win a national title in football. It was no surprise to hear him say that, but he also added some thoughts on how to get to the point of title contention.

My work in the field of football will begin with meetings with the (athletic directors) and coaches, and with my new colleagues at the convention bureau, he said. I personally believe that the solution to uplifting Pac-12 football is a combination of tackling structural issues and a more focused approach to recruiting.

One of the structural problems is the CFP and Kliavkoff made it clear that he is in favor of expansion, although he has not proposed a proposed expansion plan.

I believe it’s not good for college football, and for the vast majority of college football fans when 20 of the 28 CFP bids 71 ​​percent go to just four schools, he said, referring to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

He added that in any other sport, 18-25 percent of teams have the chance to play for a championship in the postseason. In FBS football, that number is only 3.1 percent.

We just need opportunities, he said.

Kliavkoff also stated that the conference should review its football schedule, match times and other decisions.

Everything is up for review to make us more competitive, he said.

So is recruiting, which is extremely competitive within the conference, but needs to be improved across the board in the Pac-12.

We are going to invest in great conference-level standardized technology to share with the teams to help the schools recruit and be more competitive on the field, Kliavkoff said. I think there are lessons to be learned from public and private institutions that make a living of retaining and attracting great talent. I think we should learn some of these lessons, especially maybe from our Silicon Valley friends.

We need to make sure that high school athletes understand the lifelong value of Pac-12 education. We need to be more aggressive in teaching the Pac-12’s legacy as the conference of champions. At the conference level, we will invest to give Pac-12 athletes, soccer players and others the opportunity to create a larger social platform. Finally, we will be an advocate of a consistent and fair approach to name, image and likeness laws and believe this is a competitive advantage for the Pac-12 because of the markets we play in and the ability some athletes will have to immediately to shine. .

While not on the job yet, Kliavkoff clearly understands the issues surrounding Pac-12 football. Whether he can fix them remains to be seen, but making football a priority is a good start for the aspiring commissioner.