Fear of inflation makes TIPS a $ 1.6 trillion market that you should keep an eye on
NEW YORK: The United States is on the verge of selling 10-year inflation-linked debt next week, keeping the spotlight on a corner of the bond market that has rarely received so much attention in the nearly quarter-century since its debut.
Heightened fears about the risk of furious consumer price rises as growth recovers is driving investors of all levels to seek cover in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a market that has grown to US $ 1.6 trillion (RM6 , 6 trillion).
Traders talk about newcomers, such as retail buyers and global macro strategists, what the veterans call the tourist crowd.
Cash also poured into the largest publicly traded fund for TIPS, part of the rabid demand that has pushed inflation expectations to a 16-year high over the next half-decade.
It all adds up to a head-spinning stretch for inflation traders. They say they have been caught off guard by the burst of activity, and the speed at which last year’s pandemic-induced recession is giving way in some minds to 1970s-level fears about out-of-control inflation. Chris McReynolds of Barclays Plcs compares the volatility in TIPS prices to watching table tennis while sitting in the center of the table.
Aside from whether TIPS is exaggerating inflationary pressures, traders see opportunities at a time when forecasts for some key data, including consumer prices, are way out of line with actual measurements.
Gang Hu, at hedge fund WinShore Capital Partners, says he has seen many traders exit TIPS positions for much of this year as market-based inflation expectations soared. He says Thursday an auction of US $ 13bil (RM54bil) of inflation-linked debt will be seen as an important gauge of investor appetite and a possible opportunity for some to re-enter.
No one really has a very good idea where inflation sprints will land in the short term, and it has thrown everyone off their feet, said Hu, a managing partner at the New York-based fund.
There is a lot of noise in the recent prints and this is not over yet. No one can be sure what the next two or three prints will yield.
That’s fueling volatility in an area of the bond market that hasn’t typically seen such activity, with volumes swinging from week to week as the above-estimated inflation data test the Federal Reserves often reiterating that the pressure is likely to be temporary .
Over the past week, the five-year inflation outlook, or break-even rate, has risen to 2.82%, its highest level since 2005, following a larger-than-expected rise in consumer prices in April. The nominal yield on 10-year Treasury bonds reached its highest in more than a month.
Bond signals have a broad impact on all markets.
Shares fell the most since February following inflation data when traders pushed forward the timing for when they expect the Fed to hike rates, and a measure of consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly this week. Fears of inflation also spark a surge in corporate emissions.
We’ve clearly been through a lot in this part of the market over the past 14 months going from, wow, this pandemic is deflationary to whoops, there is inflation, said McReynolds, head of US inflation trading at Barclays in New York.
What’s different in this episode is the insane volatility, with investors going from hating TIPS to loving them to hating them again. We will likely stay here for at least a few years, with increased volatility around the release of consumer price data.
For much of its existence, the TIPS market has been largely bearish where traders were skeptical about the sustainability of any substantial price gains that emerged.
The few times when expectations ripped out, they always backed out. Bloomberg
