USC Women win 3rd straight Pac-12 T&F title, men in second place





Track & Field | May 16, 2021 The USC women’s athletics team won the third consecutive team title, the men’s team came in second with the most points since 2010 and TeeTee Terry and Davonte Burnett assured athlete of Meet status during the final day of the 2021 Pac-12 Track & Field Championships hosted today (May 16) by USC at Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Trojans together won 14 titles, set two stadium records, one school record and one USC freshman record on the final day of the championships. The USC women’s team scored 162.5 points to beat second place in Oregon by 11.5 points. The women’s team started the day at 10th place with 14 points and followed the leaders Oregon and Arizona State with 44 points. The Trojans started the day in fourth place with 36 points, scoring 101 points to finish with 137, second only to Oregon’s 185. “Today is an exciting day, to win the Pac-12 Championship and finish second on the men’s side at Loker Stadium with our new building is quite historic in my opinion,” said USC Director of Track & Field. Caryl Smith Gilbert . “There were so many great performances, with 14 Pac-12 titles, including school records and repeat winners. Both Twanisha (” Tee Tee “Terry) and Anna (Cockrell) won their third consecutive individual titles and went back-to-back. Back is tough. It shows that we are more than just a team, but a viable program that can compete for Pac-12 titles and national championships every year. ” Burnett earned the Men’s Athlete of the Meet with 22.5 points and started running the first leg for USC’s winning men’s 4x100m relay. Burnett’s team, Brendon Stewart , Kenan Christon and Eric Allen Jr. won with a time of 39.65 good for 10 points in the team competition. It was USC’s 17 th win the most of any conference school in the event.

Terry was the co-Women’s Athlete of the Meet as she was good for 22 points and started as the anchor for the women’s 4x100m relay team that finished second with a time of 42.99 to earn eight points. USC had a team of Nicole Yeargin , Angie Annelus , Lana-Tava THOMAS and Terry.

, , and Terry. Terry then won the women’s 100 meters with a record time in the Loker Stadium of 11.10 (+1.1). It was Terry’s third consecutive Pac-12 100m sprint title and she became the first to score three consecutive runs since USC’s Virginia (Powell) Crawford won the 2004-06. Thomas finished third in the 100m with a time of 11.36 (+1.1) and together the pair of USC’s women earned 16 points and the comeback was now in full force.

Terry took her last 10 points by winning the women’s 200m title with a PR of 22.72 (+1.4), improving her ninth place on the USC all-time list. The Trojans would earn 28 points in the event as Annelus finished second with a best season time of 22.86, Thomas third by matching her best season time of 23.03 and Yeargin fifth with a PR of 23.18.

Anna Cockrell started the day by being named 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year, and the meeting began by singing the national anthem along with fellow hurdler Jasmine Jones then she got down to work. First, she won the women’s 100m hurdles by achieving her best season time of 12.79 (+0.0). It was a Trojan sweep that earned 24 points as Jones came in second with her best season time of 12.89 (+0.0) and Mecca McGlaston finished third with a time of 13.23 (+0.0).

won the men’s 400m hurdles title for the second consecutive time by leveling his PR of 49.09. He earned USC 10 points and reached the Olympic qualifying standard in the event. The USC women’s team took the first lead when it collected 30 points in the women’s 400m final, led by Kyra Constantine’s win with a PR of 51.16. That time, her fourth place on the USC all-time list improved. It was USC’s fourth straight win in the event. Yeargin came third with a PR of 51.39, placing her fifth on the USC’s all-time list. Bailey Lear finished fourth at 51.67, Jan’Taijah Ford finished fifth with a best season time of 52.19, Rae-Anne Serville finished sixth with a time of 53,39 and Kimberly Harris finished seventh with a time of 53.46.

, , Samuel and Jewett won with a time of 3: 05.29 to earn the last 10 points on the track. The USC 4x400m women’s relay team of Lear, Yeargin, Ford and Constantine took eight consecutive victories in the event by taking the title with a time of 3: 30.41. The win was also USC’s 12 th in the event, more than any school, and it closed the gathering in style for the Trojans.

in the event, more than any school, and it closed the gathering in style for the Trojans. Morgan Smalls won the women’s high jump with a collegiate best clearance of 6-0.00 (1.83m). That moved her from a draw to 10 th to joint sixth place on the USC all-time list. She became the second USC woman to win the event, joining Lyndsey Lopes (2018). Temi Ojora finished sixth in the event with a clearance of 5-7 (1.70m). The pair earned USC 11.5 points.

Men: 1.) Oregon 185, 2.) USC 137, 3.) Washington 114, 4.) Arizona State 72, 5.) Arizona 67, 6.) Washington State 61.5, 7.) Stanford 59, 8.) UCLA 46.5, 9.) Colorado 42, 10.) California 31 . Ladies: 1.) USC 162.5, 2.) Oregon 151, 3.) Arizona State 77 and Washington 77, 5.) Colorado 74.5, 6.) UCLA 70, 7.) Stanford 64, 8.) 51.5, 9.) California 48, 10.) Oregon State 21, 11.) Washington State 16.5, 12.) Utah 6.

