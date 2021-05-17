Sports
Cricket: Black Caps batsman Will Young’s hot county cricket form causes selection headaches ahead of England tour
Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor believes the hot form of batsman Will Young will “put another spanner in the works” for selectors ahead of the upcoming tour of England.
Young has continued to argue strongly for selection in the upcoming series of two Tests with England and the World Test Championship final against India, scoring back-to-back tons for Durham, an English county.
The 28-year old opened the at bat over the weekend, scoring 103 to help Durham secure a win over Worcestershire.
It was his second consecutive 100 for Durham who had scored 124 in their last game two weeks ago, both coming in bowler-friendly conditions.
His ability to handle the swinging Dukes ball, which will be used on the Black Caps tour, will be especially noticeable among the New Zealand selectors.
Taylor, who flies to the UK with teammates Tim Southee, BJ Watling and Neil Wagner this afternoon, said he was impressed with Young’s performance ahead of the test series.
“It’s nice to see these guys getting the chance to play county cricket,” Taylor told Auckland Airport media.
“I think before the IPL, county cricket was kind of where you cut your teeth and learned your trade. As Will went there and got two first class 100’s, I messaged him last night and said well one. I’m sure he’s looking forward to joining the team in a few days. “
Taylor said it adds intrigue to the selection race to become Tom Latham’s opening partner for the upcoming tour.
“I think it just adds another dimension to the team. I’m sure Steady (head coach Gary Stead) and Kane [Williamson] will have an idea of what their team is, but this again puts a spanner in the works. I’m sure Will is here or something. It’s a nice place to be. “
Young will likely be battling seated opener Tom Blundell and breakout star Devon Conway for the opening batting slot.
Meanwhile, Taylor is confident that he will be fit in time for the first test against England at Lord’s on June 2, having suffered a calf injury in the nets earlier this month.
“It is progressing slowly,” he said. “I suppose we are in quarantine for three days; a few times to do some calf raises in a while. It was nice to hit some balls last week.”
The 37-year-old also looks forward to playing in an internal match between Team Latham and Team Williamson next week, which will be another opportunity for the likes of Young to impress selectors.
‘I’m going to join the Williamson team. They will win, ”Taylor joked.
“With 20 players there and then the IPL guys, clearly a lot has happened in the last few weeks. These were just the guys transitioning, where you add the IPL players to the mix, I guess.
“So that adds a little more pizzazz. It’s going to be nice to have a good game, but playing together probably isn’t a bad thing either.”
