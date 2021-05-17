REGION TENNIS: The game in the opening round starts today | Sports in high school

The post-season kicks off this week for the area’s high school tennis players with the Gerald Printing 5th Region Tennis Tournament 2021 at the Freeman Lake Tennis Complex in Elizabethtown.

The first and second round play is today and the tournament continues through Friday’s Regional Finals. Semifinal qualifiers earn a seat in the KHSAA State Tournament in Lexington, starting June 1.

ETOWN. Boys’ singles entrants for the Panthers include Lincoln Heritage Conference Tournament Champion Matthew Smith. Smith received a first round bye and will play the winner of the first round match between Taylor Countys Seth Smith and Adair Countys Zack Bullock in the second round.

Matthew Parsons opens the tournament against Green Countys Ayden Olson at 2:30 PM

In boys’ doubles, the team of Landon Hagan and Chase Moreman also has a first round bye and the tournament play starts in the second round at 5:00 PM. Mason Baldwin and Jason Towell’s Panther team will play against Marion Countys Sammy Tate and Kade Wilkerson at 9am. : 30 hours

Girls singles contestants for the Lady Panthers include conference champion Jai Garris, who starts the first round at 9am against Green Countys Allye Matney. Natalie Schory takes on North Hardin’s Katelyn Edwards in a first round at 1:30 PM

In the girls’ doubles, the team of Ashton Bailey and Liz Hanson will play Thomas Nelson’s Kailey Knight and Bailey Mattingly at 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the conference team of Rachel Bell and Abby Henson takes on Daisy from Marion County. Hawkins and Kaye Piekarski at 3:30 pm

CENTRAL HARDIN. The guys pick first round Allan Lockwood of the conference run at 4pm against Nelson Countys Bryce Cochran in the first round. Patrick Lally has an afternoon game against Hart Countys Luke Carter.

Bruin’s boys doubles teams include the conference tournament champion duo of Keegan Christensen and Jacob Jiranek, who earned a first round bye.

Christensen and Jiranek take on the winner of a 9-hour first round match between Fort Knoxs Ethan Garcia and Mark Rozhon and Campbellsvilles, Joseph Clark Kidwell and Tezon Mitchell.

The second team at the conference of Calden Doty and Camden Jones also has a first round goodbye. They will take on the winner of a 9-hour match between Bardstowns Ean Hil and Carson Krupp and John Hardins Devin Goodwin-Taylor and Zuri Lowe at 4 PM in the second round.

Central Hardins girls’ singles entrants include Annie Yates, second of the conference, who starts the tournament with a first-round match against Thomas Nelson’s Brianna Wallis. Hadley Jones will also take on Campbellsvilles Lainey Watson at 10.30am

In the girls’ doubles, the conference champion team of Madeline Stevenson and KK Ditto starts against North Hardins Davis (first name not given) and Hannah Wagner at 9am on the first round. The team of Emmi Redford and Laci Thomas will play against the entry of Nelson Countys at 1:30 pm

NORTH HARDIN. The Trojan Boys’ singles action includes an 11-hour match between Darrell Liwanag and Nelson Countys Braxton Hite. Aaron Sandoval takes on Taylor Countys Chris Murphy at 2:30 PM

The boys doubles team of Cayden Logsdon and Charlie Vowels opens with a first round match against Bardstowns Eli Flanagan and Harrison Manley at 10:30 a.m. Chase Lynch and Kauner Shacklett open the tournament against Fort Knoxs Jonnatan Batiz-Olivas and Jace Bauman at 1:00 p.m.

On the girls’ side, Taylor Brock joins Edwards in singles. She starts at 9pm against Adair Countys Abby Bullock

In the girls’ doubles, the team of Mallory Matthews and Katie Wilcoxson joins Davis and Wagner in the bracket. Matthews and Wilcoxson take on John Hardins Bailey Lowe and Dionna Morgan at 12:30 p.m. after winning a play-in game against a Taylor County team on Friday.

JOHN HARDIN. Liam Wingate takes on Fort Knoxs Noah Stout in the boys’ girth at 10 a.m., while Shane Peterson has a match against Bardstown’s Cambron Calbert at 2 p.m.

In the boys’ doubles, Cooper Otalora and Jacob Pauls play against Green Countys Michael Lane Ervin and Zachary Lobb at 11:30 a.m., and Goodwin-Taylor and Lowe join the boys.

Participants in the girls’ singles include Summer McCune, who plays Taylor Countys Magnolia Russell at 11 a.m. Sarah Abdellatif also opens against a Taylor County player and takes on Lindsey Canada at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Bulldog girls double Hawkins’ team (first name not specified) and Brittany Williams opens at 10am against Green Countys Chloe Simpson and Lila G. Stone and joins Lowe and Morgan in the bracket.

LARUE COUNTY. Conner Nicholas confronts Bardstowns Ian Downey in boys’ singles at 10am Hugo Pereda plays Washington Countys Eli Hinton at 1pm

Boys doubles matches for the Hawk are at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm

In girls’ singles, Macy Stillwell plays Hart Countys Sarah Cosby at 11:30 a.m. Olivia Hazelwood follows at 3 p.m. with a match against Bethlehem’s Taryan Mudd.

The girls’ team of Greta Muller and Stephanie Whiteman plays Nelson Countys Hudson and Runner (first names not provided) at 11 a.m. Lacey Cecil and Laila Gross meet Adair Countys Kiara Collins and Amber Loy at 12:30 p.m.

FORT KNOX. Aiden Bonilla joins Stout in boys’ singles with a 1pm match against Thomas Nelson’s Logan Washburn.

Both Fort Knox guys double teams and matches had previously been listed.

Allison McCreary plays Bardstown’s Olivia Walton at 10:30 am in girls’ singles, while Geneve Jackson plays Adair Countys Kailey Roberts at 12:30 pm.

The girls’ doubles team of Thaddious Brown and Emily Foote will play Campbellsvilles Sarah E. Adkins and Tayler Thompson at 10am, while McCreary and Alyson Perez will play Emma Blair and Sommers Smith of Bardstown at 1:30 pm.