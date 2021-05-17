Erik Johnson “wants to play” but the symptoms persist





This is going to be a very difficult time for Erik Johnson for the next one or two weeks. The past three-and-a-half months have been tough for the Colorado defender Avalanche, who came in this season as the longest-serving member of the squad and a large presence on and off the ice. If anyone deserved to be a part of the Avalanche’s Presidents’ Trophy celebration recently, it would have been EJ. He came to the Avs in 2011 as part of a transaction that sent Kevin Shattenkirk and Chris Stewart to the St. Louis Blues, the team that won Johnson No. 1 overalls fielded. However, as of January 30 of this year, Johnson has not been part of the Avs, on or off the ice. He was injured that night in his home state of Minnesota after a check into the boards of Wild forward Jordan Greenway. Johnson played a puck along the boards, but got a little off balance and was hit against the boards. He fell in the opposite direction of his momentum and landed awkwardly on the ice, appearing to hit the face. When the Avs host the Blues on Monday night in Game 1 of a quarter-final playoff series, Johnson won’t be there. He’s spent much of his time since the injury getting better, sometimes in Denver and sometimes in his off-season home in Southern California. But, as his agent, Pat Brisson, said Colorado Hockey now Sunday night, “He still has symptoms.” Those symptoms are related to a concussion. Erik Johnson had suffered a variety of injuries earlier in his NHL career, ranging from his knees to his shoulders. But he never had any symptoms of concussion, or enough to keep him from playing anyway, until the January 30th game in St. Paul. Johnson’s overall situation with the Avalanche remains important to him and the team, to what can be termed varying degrees. Johnson “wants to play,” said Brisson in the future CHN. But he’s 33, with two more years on his contract with one $ 6 million cap hit. If he doesn’t renounce his no-trade / no-movement clause, the Avs will be forced to protect him in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft with the Seattle Kraken. The Avs almost certainly don’t want to protect him, so if he doesn’t forgo his NTC / NMC, they could face the prospect of buying him out during the last two years of his deal. Or they could hope he gets back to full health and keeps him on the list. Either way, there is a risk on both sides. In the meantime, Johnson can only rest and hope the symptoms are clear, all the while having to watch a playoff series for the team he has come to love (the Avalanche) against the team that drafted him but then traded him (the Blues).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos