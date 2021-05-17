Seymour hires Brandon Davis as the new boys’ tennis coach

The chance to become the next tennis head coach at Seymour High School was one that Brandon Davis couldn’t pass up.

Davis is currently a teacher at Seymour Middle School, where he coached basketball as well as the girls’ team. He’s been friends with Sharon Wood, the high school girls’ team coach for a while, and Wood asked him if he was interested in coaching the high school girls.

This was Davis’s first year in that role. Once Wood saw what kind of coach he was, she recommended Davis to become the head coach of the high school boys tennis team, a role Wood held last season.

“She recommended me to Mr. (Kirk) Manns (athletic director at Seymour),” Davis said. ‘I wrote my letter of interest for the position. I like tennis coaching. It’s like nothing else. ‘

Davis grew up in Seymour, and he has been playing tennis since he was in high school. He went to Indiana to study and then returned to Seymour to teach. He taught in Brownstown for three years and for the past year taught at Seymour Middle School.

The whole Davis crew is actually in Seymour too. His parents live here, he has a wife and a 1-year-old daughter, and his sister may even move back to Seymour to teach.

“Our love for Seymour is real, and to pass up an opportunity to grow a program that isn’t super popular right now, I couldn’t pass it up,” Davis said.

One of the things Davis is most excited about is trying to change the perception of how some people see tennis and say it’s a fun sport and a fun program to find out and stay ahead of.

Games are free to attend, and Davis wants people to come out and support them.

Davis not only wants his players to be recognized for playing tennis, but he also wants them to be known for their success in academics and community outreach.

“I want the guys to be proud of the sport they play,” said Davis. “I want Seymour to be proud of the tennis program, and I want those guys to keep developing the game and loving the game they play.”

Davis hopes Seymour will become a pipeline for talented tennis players, just like the girls’ program is now. Seymour’s girls’ team just finished winning the Hoosier Hills Conference last Friday, and Davis knows there are also some talented eighth graders coming next year.

That high school through high school sustainability is what Davis wants to bring.

Davis is still going to coach the high school girls’ team since they play in the spring and the high school boys in the fall.

“That way, I’ll be focusing on tennis all year round,” Davis said.

Davis is looking forward to meeting the boys’ team this summer, when the team starts holding some open courts and summer games to begin preparation for the fall.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Davis said. “I think it will take some full-time care to get the program where it needs to be.”