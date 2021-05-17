Sports
3 thoughts when the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 136-121
The Mavericks fell 136-121 on the Timberwolves on Sunday evening. It was an ugly game, one in which Dallas seemed unwilling to play. They fell behind early and, despite repeated efforts, were never able to get right into the matter again. The whole roster, minus Maxi Kleber, JJ Redick and Tyrell Terry, saw time at the end of things, but it was clear the Mavericks didn’t have much interest in winning and as a result neither.
Rather than our more traditional format, here’s some thoughts on more than just this game, but the season in general
The good
It’s easy to forget that this Dallas Mavericks team started the season with a 9-14 record. They were decimated by COVID-19 and played ugly basketball with players who had nothing to do with the rotation. Knicks fans were giddy with excitement at the possibility that the first round due to them would somehow end up in the lottery. All hope that the Mavericks would reach the end of the season in a busy Western conference seemed lost.
A now infamous tweet has been sent by the SportsCenter Twitter account featuring a dejected Luka Doncic with his head in his hands. It was a snapshot of the Mavericks season up to that point. Since then, the Mavericks have not only saved their season, but also found a way to avoid the play-in tournament altogether.
As fans, we live and die with every game. We forget that winning seven out of ten games is quite an impressive achievement. Instead, we’ll focus on the fact that those losses are due to the Sacramento Kings and lose sight of the bigger picture. This regular season was a success in every way.
Our generation star survived a grueling schedule without major injuries and helped the team climb all the way to 5th seed. Despite being out of shape and wearing heavy legs for most of the season, Luka managed to add to his already phenomenal play. He added a reliable mid-range jumper and consistently punished opponents on the post.
Lukas’s greatness has given fans hope, but it’s also the source of our fear. Maverick fans stood and watched the front office struggle to find a star to pair with Dirk Nowitzki. They saw a championship roster cut short with the promise that upgrades were on the way. Instead, the Dallass front office consistently hit the free duty and Dirk never got the kind of support he needed to get another deep run after the season.
We are now in the age of player empowerment. Players have taken their teams hostage on numerous occasions and forced them out of town. It’s almost an annual tradition at the moment. Lukas’ second contract has not yet been signed. But as soon as the ink hits the paper, the clock starts ticking for Mark Cuban and his company.
This year’s team is anything but a contender. The Mavericks are playing with house money and will use this playoff run to evaluate how each member of the team matches their superstar. If Dallas fans are hoping to keep Lukas’ name from popping up in trade rumors, the Mavericks front office should tap into the lessons learned from this post-season and use this upcoming off-season to build the type of team around Luka that they are late in. have not built a career around Dirk.
The bad
Simply put, the LA Clippers are a better basketball team than the Dallas Mavericks. Some fans think the Mavericks would have beaten the Clippers had KP stayed sane last postseason. I don’t belong to that group. This Mavericks team is not as good as the team we saw last year’s bubble (editor’s note: SPICY TAKE).
This Clipper team, on the other hand, is a year away from the chemistry issues that ultimately cost them a shot at a championship. The Clippers have the third best chances of taking the title home and for good reason. This regular season was irrelevant to them. The second ended their season held by the Denver Nuggetsthe Clippers have been looking forward to this moment. This late season is about redemption for them. Expect a hungry and motivated team to make an appearance in the playoffs.
The ugly
It’s impossible to say whether the Mavericks were quietly fueling this game in hopes of pulling a first round matchup against the Nuggets or whether they were playing their competition again. It was a terrible performance, erasing any possibility of the Mavericks reaching a peak as they enter the playoffs. The week of rest should help, but it takes more than fresh legs to beat the Clippers four times in seven games.
Heres the postgame podcast, Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you can’t see the embed below More from Mavs Moneyball, click here. And if you haven’t already, subscribe by searching for the Mavs Moneyball podcast in your favorite podcast app.
