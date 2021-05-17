Auburn football fans react to Patriots’ first photos of Mac Jones





In the aftermath of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots staged a union between the Tigers and the Tide by selecting former Alabama QB Mac Jones to join former Auburn football greats, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. While there were some questions as to whether or not Cam would return to the Pats after a season heavily influenced by COVID-19, he returned to New England for another year. And while Bill Belichick loved what he saw of Newton in the off-season, no QB1 is set in stone on the way to the 2021 season. Mac Jones was the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, after No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Justin Fields. His abilities were called into question when he came into contention – with much talk of the talent that surrounded Jones on the field during his time at Alabama – but that doesn’t mean he won’t be able to compete with Cam. While Newton is likely to be the starter of the Pats on the way to the 2021 season, he is likely not the long-term fix for Belichick, offering Jones’ chance to slide into the QB1 position. For now, Auburn football fans can be quite comfortable with Mac Jones clowing, and they took the opportunity when the Patriots published the first official photos of their conscript on the field. Cam’s ball boy https://t.co/bs0yokrQj6 – Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) May 15, 2021 https://t.co/b1gqBrZuiQ pic.twitter.com/JUeGlmvvWG – Tyler Bradshaw (@ TyBrad5) May 16, 2021 pic.twitter.com/4xz3fTFIIB – Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) May 16, 2021 What does the 3rd team qb do on Sunday – Shane Ellis Fishing (@ whatshane7said) May 16, 2021 According to Bleacher ReportCam Newton is the favorite to start next season due to Mac Jones’ rookie status. It will be a tough competition this summer as Newton tries to prove himself as QB1 and overcome his COVID-19 struggles, while Mac Jones has to be near-perfect to earn that spot on the first team: Patriots head coach Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on Saturday saying that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is “optimistic” about veteran quarterback Cam Newton, despite his struggles from last season. Fowler added that Newton is the favorite to earn and hold the runway this season until Jones’ work on the field becomes “ undeniable. ” We personally wish Mac Jones the best, but we also keep rooting for our Auburn man Cam Newton.







