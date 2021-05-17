Sports
Monday’s newspapers: Helsinki opening, hockey picks and a thunder warning | Yle Uutiset
Evening paper bears a story on rolling back the Covid restrictions in the Helsinki region from Monday. In Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen, the ban on children’s sports competition (ie competitions and competitions against other clubs) was lifted.
Swimming pools are also open to those born in 1955 or earlier, with Itkeskus, Pirkkola, Mkelnrinne and Vuosaari all open to the older water sports enthusiast.
The Olympic Stadium and Kumpula outdoor pools will remain closed, as will the Jakomki and Yrjnkatu facilities.
All pools open this week have saunas open, but gyms are not.
Decisions about museums and libraries will be made this week. Libraries are currently closed for browsing, only pre-booked collections and returns are allowed.
There was a desire for a faster opening of the economy, and Iltalehti reports that Left Alliance leader Li Andersson hinted this over the weekend when she announced on Facebook that she had bought a ticket for a festival in August.
The Turku politician is currently on maternity leave due to her position as Education Minister, but found time to say she felt it was unfair that major events could not be held yet, even as restaurants open indoor spaces and people reunite in large groups out of home . .
Andersson also urged people to be careful and careful, to avoid worsening the Covid situation.
Hockey world but selection criticized
Last year, the Ice Hockey World Championships were canceled due to the pandemic, a hammer blow to Finland’s sense of normalcy as it learned to do without its traditional spring puck-slapping jamboree.
This year it continues in Belarus and Latvia, and the biggest threat has been concerns about human rights violations instead of Covid.
It feels like a return to normal, then, that the tabloids feature stories of controversial tournament selections.
This year coach Jukka Jalonen has said he will not select players from TPS and Lukko, who will compete in the Finnish league final. His reasoning is that they wouldn’t come to camp early enough to play warm-up games, and therefore can’t prove themselves.
Ilta-Sanomat a story with some experts disapproving the decision, and Jalonen emphasizes that the main fact is planning: there are players at Lukko and TPS who could be in the roster, but they are not so good that they would be worth getting rid of players to come who have spent weeks training with the squad.
The banality of the debate offers some reassurance that we may return to something like a normal Finnish spring. Finland’s first match in the tournament is against the US on Saturday as they want to defend the title they won in 2019.
Do you want the top stories of Finland in your inbox every Thursday every week? Then sign up for our newsletter!
Thunder on the way
Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports that there is a change in the weather along the way, with thunderstorms and heavy rains for the capital region on Monday.
That could provide some relief for those suffering from the birch pollen season. The day starts out sunny and warm, with rain from the west in the afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with expected rainfall of 20 millimeters per hour at peak.
