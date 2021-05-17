Scottish men back in international action

A waiting time of more than 500 days comes to an end this week for Scotland when they play against the Netherlands in two ODIs.

Scotland last international cricket in December 2019 in Cricket World Cup League Two action in the UAE, winning one match in their tri-series with the hosts and the USA. They were also scheduled to stage both Australia and New Zealand into international action last year, only for Covid to intervene.

ICC Associate Player of the Decade Kyle Coetzer leads an experienced team, with the tour providing crucial match practice for a busy year of international cricket. In addition to the 2023 World Cup qualification, Scotland will enter the first round of the T20 World Cup in October, before qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 early next year.

At Furlough for most of the past 18 months, due to the pandemic, the team has only been able to train sporadically, though they stepped up their efforts through an intensive six-week camp under coach Shane Burger leading up to the rest of the year .

Like some of their Dutch provincial service counterparts, Josh Davey and Michael Jones will not be touring.

The Dutch A-squad returns home after a 2-1 defeat to Ireland Wolves

Netherlands A has returned from a one-day series of three games in Ireland, falling 2-1 to an Ireland Wolves squad in County Wicklow.

After a disappointing 94-point defeat in the first game, the Dutch hit back in the second, limiting the Wolves to under 100, thanks to the new ball partnership Vivian Kingma and Paul van Meekeren at the Oak Hill Cricket Club Ground.

The Wolves staggered within six overs of the Dutch salvo at 10-5, but they failed to claw back and collapsed to be all-out for 94 despite the best efforts of Shane Getkate and Craig Young. Wicket-keeper Scott Edwards led the Dutch on tour and provided the chase with the help of Stephan Myburgh and Tobias Visee to win by five wickets.

The Wolves reacted emphatically in the decision maker with their own bowling performance, bowling the Dutch for only 105. Despite early wickets from Ryan Klein and Bas de Leede, the Wolves held on through skipper Harry Tector to chase the tiny target within 21. overs.

After a tough tri-series in Nepal for the bowlers, the Dutch found their rhythm on the tour, with Kingma and young leg spinner Philippe Boissevain each taking five wickets, both with economies of less than one run per ball.

The Netherlands will host Ireland in their first matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League in early June and will welcome Scotland to two One Day Internationals in Rotterdam this week.

Central Europe Cup plays in the Czech Republic this week

The Central Europe Cup kicks off Friday in Prague at the Vino Cricket Ground, with the Czechs hosting Austria and Luxembourg in a double round men’s T20I tri-series.

Austria comes in 39th in the tournament as the highest ranked T20I team, thanks in large part to beating the Czechs in the 2019 Continent Cup final in Romania. The Czechs and Luxembourg come to the tournament in 61st and 62nd place respectively. After the 2022 T20 World Cup sub-regional qualifying events in Europe were canceled due to Covid, the tournament features the only official internationals written on the three teams’ calendars at this stage.

Originally a quadrilateral series, internal Covid restrictions forced Malta to withdraw from the event.

The USA is preparing for the World Cup Men’s U19 qualifying tournament

MEDIA RELEASE: Men’s Under 19 Training and Selection Camp Off the West Coast Next Month! The 26-player USA Mens Under 19 National Training Group will gather in mid-June for an elite 10-day training and selection camp in California! MORE: https://t.co/Z7ZfNfspCk pic.twitter.com/VDo51ZIyII USA Cricket (@usacricket) May 12, 2021

Twenty-six of the future US stars have been invited to a training and selection camp in California in preparation for their own Americas U19 World Cup Qualifier campaign in August.

In an announcement made by USA Cricket this week, players will meet in the San Francisco Bay Area from June 10-20, with the camp encompassing up to five 50-over matches focused on skill development and empowering every player. to bet their claim for a place in the last squad.

Players were rewarded for strong performances in the recently concluded U19 National Championships, and as a testament to the collective quality across the country, all eight teams in the tournament are represented in the group.

Head Coach J Arun Kumar of the men’s senior team will join U19 Head Coach Kevin Darlington to oversee the camp.

The US will take on Canada, Bermuda and Argentina in qualifying, with the winner advancing to the actual tournament in the West Indies.

Sierra Leones Kent Cricket Club receives a donation from Sydney Thunder

As an added boost to Sierra Leone cricket, the Freetowns Kent Cricket Club has received another shipment of equipment from Australian Big Bash team Sydney Thunder, building on their existing partnership.

The donation is the fourth since the pairing was established in January 2019 and includes a range of batting gear, stumps, balls and apparel that can be used by both junior and senior cricket players in the capital.

Through the generosity of the Sydney Thunder, Kent Cricket Club has helped the sport spread across Sierra Leone, further spreading all donated resources to ensure it has the most significant impact on society, explains Emmanuel Pessima, founder of the Kent Cricket Club, out. .

The impact these donations have had on our ability to help us achieve our goals of growing the game in Freetown has been immeasurable.

The donations to Sierra Leone are organized by the Madiba Project, a Sydney-based non-profit organization that facilitates the shipping and funding of overhead costs.

Global Game is a collaboration between the ICC and Emerging cricket.