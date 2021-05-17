Women’s tennis closes the season with a deep A-10 tournament run – The GW Hatchet

After a canceled fall slate, women’s tennis rebounded with a winning record this spring and ended the year with a semi-final appearance at the A-10 tournament.

After more than 11 months of no competition, the Colonials resumed play in late February. The squad set a record of 10-6, securing its highest win rate since 2012 and the No. 4 seed en route to the A-10 tournament. With only nine players on the roster, head coach Torrie Browning said a key to the teams’ success this year has been the willingness of athletes to support each other and take on leadership roles.

Everyone took a step, whether you were more articulate or just setting the right example, I think everyone has shown some leadership at some point, whether they thought so or not, Browning said.

Utilizing that mindset at the tournament in Orlando, Florida, the Colonials defeated divisional rivals La Salle and Fordham before dropping to VCU on April 30, marking the teams most successful season since losing to Richmond in the semifinals in spring. A mix of both veteran players and new additions, including three freshmen, Browning said the combination of talent culminated in a special team that had the opportunity to take a deep run.

One such veteran player, graduate student Alexis Nelson, said she was proud of the team’s ability to bounce back amid the hurdles of the pandemic and succeed in the tournament.

I think we did a really good job of just staying disciplined and really supporting each other, Nelson said. That helped a lot, just knowing that we could trust our teammates and always rely on each other to be responsible and do the best work possible with everything.

Browning said the team also had to adapt to the heat difference from playing outside in Florida. Playing indoors in temperature-controlled environments all season long, Browning said the switch could have caused problems for the team.

We weren’t used to playing in high 80s, low 90s weather, which I don’t think many of the teams were, Browning said. So to be able to perform at that level in those kinds of circumstances was really great, to see everyone pushing themselves as best they could.

Freshman Stella Wiesemann said the looming fear associated with the pandemic and the possibility of the match being canceled was also difficult.

In a time like this there are a lot of uncertainties and sometimes we didn’t know if the next game would be canceled, Wiesemann said. We had issues with that at the start of the semester, and other teams were clearly struggling too, so this kind of uncertainty alone was a bit of a challenge.

The team faced cancellations against Loyola University Maryland on March 17 and Fordham on April 17 after the game was postponed from March 28. Despite the cancellation, the team still had to play against Fordham and beat the Rams in the quarter-finals of the A-10 championship.

While the main tennis season usually takes place in the spring, one of the team’s biggest challenges this year has been the inability to prepare during the fall semester. In a normal year, the team would have used the fall to train, build chemistry, and compete in various tournaments from September to October.

But last fall, no players returned to campus since the slate was canceled, creating a situation this spring where Browning said the team was delayed several weeks in playing practice sets and matches against each other. Instead, the team spent that time catching up on all the conditioning and training they had missed.

Some new players to the team, including Wiesemann, said that shed had never met anyone from the squad in person prior to spring, which also slowed the team down in terms of creating chemistry in the beginning.

But for some of the more experienced players on the team, including Nelson, the only silver lining to the virtual trap was the idea of ​​growth through self-responsibility. Nelson said the experience of knowing what to expect once the team were together gave her an advantage during the months she spent preparing.

It was really up to you, individually, to prepare yourself for spring, Nelson said. You must take full responsibility and ownership of your game and your physical preparation, your mental preparation.

Preparation paid off for both Nelson and Wiesemann, who led the team with nine wins each in singles. On the doubles side, pair Nelson and freshman Lindsay Thompson set the pace for the squad with eight wins.

Looking ahead to a more normal season starting this fall, Browning said several areas the team will focus on include mental toughness, hit selection and general training. She said those efforts will only be helped by the teams’ renewed access to outdoor spaces, namely the Mount Vernon campus, where the squad has not been able to practice this year.

There are so many ideas in my head already about what we can do in terms of conditioning, what we can do in terms of improving people’s footwork and just breaking things down because we get the chance to do one more on one. to do. So I’m really looking forward to it this fall.

Nuria Diaz contributed to the reporting.

This article appeared in the Hatchet on May 17, 2021.