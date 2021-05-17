Like Hockey Canada in the late 1990s, our industry policy must refocus on the fundamentals

Kevin Carmichael: We could be a world leader in innovation. Instead, we’re in 17th place Photo by Screen Capture

Article content Imagine it is the end of February 2022 and the Winter Olympics are over. In general, Canada is doing well, but the men’s ice hockey tournament is a disaster. The country’s collection of professional superstars finishes outside the top eight, let alone medals. How would we react? History suggests that we should stop everything and come up with a plan. A few inglorious years, culminating in a team that, despite Wayne Gretzky’s failure to win a medal in 1998, prompted Hockey Canada to summit the game the following year. This led to a lot of recommendations, including better guidance for coaches and a greater emphasis on practice and skills development. In other words, the fundamentals. Stick to that idea. It will be important later. Let’s go back to the present. Canada is stuck in a rut far more important than the one that sidetracked the men’s hockey program in the 1990s. Despite having all the tools needed to be a global economy, Canada ranks 17th the Global Innovation Index and 17th on Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.s Global Connectivity Index.

Article content It’s a failure akin to suddenly sucking on hockey. Larger economies such as the United States, Japan, and Germany score higher, as do some of the famously competing Asian tigers. But that also applies to smaller Northern European countries such as Sweden, Finland and Norway. This is where the excuses run out. As Guillaume Bazinet, CEO of technology consultant FX Innovation, asks in a new article, why should Canada lag behind the Nordic countries? No disregard for those beautiful places, but it’s an excellent question. Bazinet isn’t sure he knows the answer, but he’s taken the trouble to think about it more thoroughly than many of his colleagues in the Canadian software industry. He wrote a 37-page white paper From Hype to Results that FX Innovation, which specializes in helping businesses move to the cloud, plans to publish later this month when it launches a new training program in partnership with the University of Ottawa. We focus on the stage without thinking clearly about what it takes to get there I understand that the governments of those countries have really, very clear strategies around the transformation of the economy, Bazinet said. Aligning university and university of applied sciences. Aligning any type of economic instruments they might have to make sure the country and all their businesses have a plan. Canada has strategies. It also has plans and initiatives. Dozens of them. And that may be a big part of the problem. Policy makers lack focus and as a result, business and higher education institutions are out of sync. Chased without a clear idea of ​​where they wanted to go. It’s not fair to say we don’t have a strategy, Bazinet said. It’s just that we focused on an end result too early.

Article content In other words, we focus on the stage without thinking clearly about what it takes to get there. The best example is the fascination with artificial intelligence (AI), the computer revolution that programs machines to learn and process data independently. Thanks to luck and generous government funding for research, Canadian universities became home to some of the world’s foremost AI scientists decades ago, when no one else would support their work. That gave Canada a head start when AI went mainstream. Companies like Google LLC and Amazon.com Inc. settled here to exploit that talent. Governments have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to maintain what they see as a competitive advantage. AI is great and Canada is lucky enough to be in the top league. But AI is what Bazinet calls a general purpose technology, just like electricity and the car. Electricity changed life; it was also essentially useless until governments and industry built the infrastructure to power homes and factories. The combustion engine didn’t amount to much until there were assembly lines and highways. AI is the same. It can do extraordinary things for productivity, but only if people use it. Its potential will only be realized if users have access to affordable computing power, super-fast Internet, a large pool of talent that can make it work, and widespread demand for the resulting services.

Article content Canada lacks all of those things. The focus of policy making for AI was on supporting research. The limits of that approach were exposed last year when Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow Inc. Element AI Inc. bought the Montreal-based software company that had become the flag bearer of Canada’s ambition in this area. Element struggled to generate demand for its services. The home market was not yet ready and lacked the resources to compete with more diversified technology giants for international customers. Element is now a research shop within a large American software manufacturer. It’s a new digital age and AI is part of the equation, Bazinet said. But AI on its own doesn’t live without the right technology infrastructure to support it. AI is an add-on, not the base. Canada’s economy was late for a positive shock, a historic budget could do the trick Former Secretary of Industry says goodbye to Canada’s risk-averse business community Canada risks relegation to the second tier of the global technology economy if it doesn’t act now Like Hockey Canada in the late 1990s, Canadian industrial policy must refocus on the fundamentals. The major providers of cloud storage and services Amazon, Google, Microsoft Corp. and IBM Corp. have done for data what Henry Ford did for car production in the early 20th century. Those companies have already claimed the grand prize. There will be a second wave of winners: those who take maximum advantage of the public cloud. Rather than getting caught up in dreams about the kind of future Canadians who can create the best and the brightest, we need to make sure they can connect first. That requires an emphasis on connectivity and training an army of software engineers who know more than building smartphone applications. It sounds boring, but the stakes are enormous. We are at a tipping point, Bazinet said. Email address: [email protected] | Twitter: Carmichael Kevin

