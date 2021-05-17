New table tennis tables installed in Watford town center





Two new table tennis tables have been installed in Watford city center.

The new tables can be found next to the Watford Central Library, so pedestrians can have a fun and active game while in town.

For now, people are encouraged to bring their own bats and balls to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but the council says there will be free equipment in the near future. This project is part of the Watford Get Active initiative led by the Council to create healthier and more sustainable communities through exercise and sport. Plans for the new outdoor table tennis tables were announced when Watford Mayor Peter Taylor specified how the council would spend the £ 80,000 Welcome Back Fund, issued by the government, to boost local economies and businesses. The new outdoor tables are free (Photo: Daniel Gardiner) Now the mayor said, “You may have already seen the table tennis tables, and some of you have probably already played a game or two. “I hope we will see even more people enjoying the sport, getting fitter and making friends. “In the long term, we hope we can encourage communities and local table tennis clubs to get involved and support the project by volunteering and organizing social group sessions where possible.” He added, “More changes are planned in this area to make it more pleasant for people.” Nick, from Nicholas Li Table Tennis Academy said, “It doesn’t matter how experienced you are – grab a paddle and we promise you’ll have a great time. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to get together, have fun and play a game of table tennis! “Whatever your experience, skills, abilities or background, anyone can participate in this great activity.”







