Phillies Notebook: Girardi-Segura spat overshadows another shaky loss | Sport

Joe Girardi grew up playing baseball in and around Chicago, played in New York for years, managed in New York for years. He also served as a broadcaster on the other side of the interview game.

He comes across as every bit of the smart, kind ex-jock he is, but even someone so skilled with the media that he has to have a Drew Rosenhaus moment every now and then. A whiff of stale air, if you like.

Girardi’s came on Sunday, after witnessing another less-than-graceful field attempt by his Phillies. This one, capped by two errors by Jean Segura, paved the way for a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at their vacation home in Dunedin, Florida.

The Phillies thus lost a winning streak combining spotty pitching, inconsistent hitting and fatal fielding.

It’s not always easy to be a player manager when that’s going on.

So Girardi, who was also unhappy with his team’s fieldwork on Saturday, and put it into words after that loss to the Blue Jays, seemed fed up with what he saw.

Cameras failed to see him approaching Segura in the dugout after the Blue Jays were helped to a 5-0 lead. But Girardi clearly had. What the cameras noticed him was walking away, and not so quietly, while Segura yells back behind him. Base coach Dusty Wathan stepped in for Segura, after which the injured catcher JT Realmuto went to Segura to give a few words and a comforting pat on the arm.

Ah, just baseball behind the scenes.

“The conversation on the couch is for the couch,” Girardi said when a Segura question was first attempted. “The conversation on the couch is meant for the bank,” he had to answer again.

There would be no immediate apologies between the two. Nor would there be any additional illuminations from Girardi when the media continued Zooming after the game.

“You can ask for anything you want, you have anything you can get about it,” Girardi said. ‘I am done. I know you’re doing your job, but that’s it. ‘

No, it wasn’t.

“Next question,” Girardi replied when the matter was raised again. And before another question was asked, he blurted out “Next question!” again.

You would have sworn that Terrell was calling Owens and that his old agent “Rocky” Rosenhaus was working against him.

So another shot from the peanut gallery, please?

“Next question,” Girardi said. Then quickly: “I’m not going to talk about it. I’m not going to talk about it.”

It was left up to Zoom guest Rhys Hoskins to do this. And basically all he could offer is an insight into what this really was: a typically heated dugout moment born of frustration.

Happens all the time. People end up laughing at such things … or laughing right away, whatever.

I haven’t really seen it; “I heard it clearly,” Hoskins said. ‘It’s a hot topic, right? Were all competing. Everyone in the dugout wants to win the same amount. Sometimes that’s what happens.

Girardi had reason to be frustrated, as the Blue Jays have been badly injured, and Segura’s mistakes were just part of a weekend of an ugly fielding match. Segura has four errors in his 26 games this season. Three of them came in the past two days.

“We had some weird plays in this series,” said Hoskins. “Squibbed balls, weird spins. … Any manager wouldn’t (wouldn’t) want to see some plays being made or not, but (Girardi’s) is fighting for us too, right? is all we can ask for. “

The Blue Jays were 8-0 ahead of starter Chase Anderson before the Phillies made a bit of a comeback. Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit a homer in his third game in a row.

“I didn’t make throws when I had to make,” said Anderson. “I’ll take responsibility for this game. The guys fought so hard to get back, did a good job fighting to the end. This game is for me.”

Bryce Harper (right shoulder pain) and Realmuto (knee bruise) were both off the base, but Harper had to come in sixth after Scott Kingery stupidly hit himself against the right field wall in pursuit of a flying ball.

Harper was not ready. He was told to bunt with two runners on and one out and he popped. He also grounded out in the ninth with runners on. And during an outfield play, his pitch didn’t reach a cutoff man.

I was worried, Girardi said about playing Harper. I talked to Bryce, and he said he wanted to try it and he was okay, so we let him do it. I trust a player in that sense with his body. “

The other regular Phillies from the line-up is shortstop Didi Gregorius. In his place, Nick Maton hit his first two homeruns in the Major League on Sunday.