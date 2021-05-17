Indian women’s cricket marred by politics, team selection out of order: former coach Tushar Arothe

The Indian women’s cricket team has been on the rise for the past four years, but it’s the frequent change of coaches that is in the news most of the time. Once again WV Raman has been replaced by Ramesh Powar, who had previously coached the team for a short time. Former women’s coach Tushar Arothe, who also enjoyed a successful period with this time, from 2017-2018, spoke to Cricketnext about various aspects hindering women’s cricket in India.

The former Baroda Ranji didn’t speak a word, admitting there are a few issues that need to be addressed fairly quickly.

ALSO READ – Seems to be disrespectful to coaches, knew WV Raman’s Days were numbered Women’s Cricket Coach: Ex-coach Purnima Rau

Fragments –

About the dismissal of WV Raman

I believe there were over 35 applications for the post. They then shortlisted it for eight. I don’t really know what the criteria were or how they examined the applications. Personally, I think it’s a bit unfair to Raman. If you look at his tenure, he took the girls to the T20 World Cup final, and most of the other period under him went into lockdown due to Covid-19. So one time can not really judge his tenure. Also if you watch the South Africa series, these girls already played cricket a lot, but the Indian girls played after a year and were rusty. So he had no chance to work with the girls, and there was no camp. So they could have given another year to WV.

Why not an extension for Raman, and why someone like Ramesh Powar – who was previously removed, brought in?

Well, we had all heard about the problem between Powar and Mithali Raj at the 2018 World Cup in the West Indies. But now it’s a fresh start and now someone who has a stronghold on the team needs to step in and take stock of the whole. situation and make sure that both parties are on the same page this time. Whatever happened in the past, we have to forget it here. It is the future of the Indian team that we are talking about here. I mean, both should have the same goal now, which is to win the World Cup, and not lose in the semifinals or finals.

Why are so many coaches changed, that too often?

Simply put, there is a lot of politics in women’s cricket. In comparison, a male cricket is very transparent. What I have seen very closely in the team is that there is a lot of reconciliation going on. I think former female players are to blame. It’s also about the culture in the team. If the team does not perform well in a tournament, the coach will be fired. If a player doesn’t get along well with the coach, it will be changed at their own request. You look at the coach for me, the way Purnima Rau was treated after doing so well with the team is unbelievable.

I think what went wrong in my case was I asked the players to focus on the competition with the top sides and prepare for them accordingly. Some players didn’t really like my approach, as I also told them that the effort they put into their 2017 World Cup campaign – where they reached the final – wouldn’t be enough in the future.

Why is Fielding still a gray area for Team India?

When I took over, the girls only did one session a day, which is not enough at all – during the camp. I have arranged two sessions per day for the team as this is not a charity team. This is the Indian women’s cricket team, which must be trained as champions to become champions. In fact, I squeezed into a special session for three girls every day where we would get specialized skills-based training. Initially the girls were all for it, but it all started to change as I pushed them a little harder about their condition. This is clearly the only area where we are still lacking. If you’re not fit, your fieldwork will definitely go for a throw. Again, this wasn’t a welcome move for some, it’s not like I asked the girls to sweat it out on their own while I’m chilling in the hotel room. No. Every employee used to be present at every training session to work on the gray areas. All I can say is that the two oldest players are still ready to give their best in every session and every other player has to learn from them.

How is the bond within the team, or what was it like during your tenure?

I can’t really talk about the current scenario, but can certainly talk about my time as a coach. In my first assignment as a coach, in South Africa, I saw no great bond between the girls. We used to spend a lot of time on team gelling and team building exercises. So it reaped benefits for the team then. I think for the general good of the team, the girls are going to have to show that camaraderie every time they take the field. Senior players have a big role to play again, they now have to lift the team.

How can all external factors be properly addressed by those in power?

I think players should be held accountable for their and the team’s performance. This is how responsibility enters the team. And the other would be, ex-female players – who have anything to do with the team or its functioning, should stay away strictly. I feel like that’s not the case at the moment and that there are unnecessary people involved as well. I mean they all mean well for the team, but it’s clearly not helping.

ALSO READ – MS Dhoni Mimics Ravindra Jadeja’s Sword Celebration, Allrounder Responds | Watch video

Is selection still an issue in Team India?

The selectors have no vision. We played against South Africa after a long break. Shikha Pandey was not part of the team and I heard she was rested. I mean, how do you rest a player who hasn’t played for 12 months? It’s a complete mess. Look at Taniya Bhatia, safest pair of hands in team. She was not included in the team. Now again for the tour of England, these players are back. I ask, on what basis were they left out and have they now been brought back.

Get all IPL news and Cricket score here