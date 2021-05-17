Time to take action: Former players demand independent football regulator | Football





A number of leading voices in football, including Micah Richards, Gary Lineker and Gary Neville, have launched a campaign to get an independent regulator for the English game. On Monday, the rally of former players, pundits and media figures called on supporters to sign a government petition in hopes of creating momentum for change. It features on Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of the game, launched in the aftermath of the failed European Super League plot. As football fans, we were shocked by the attempt to set up a European Super League, the 22 signatories said in an open letter accompanying the petition. It was a direct threat to the game’s integrity; destroy the concept of sporting merit and open competition. Now we have to make sure that this never happens again. Without quick and direct intervention, the return of a European Super League will be a constant threat. It is time to act. We Support: Government legislation to block all Premier League clubs attempting to leave the country’s football pyramid; The appointment of an independent football regulator. A regulator’s topic for the game is first on the list of terms and references for Crouch’s review. The letter calls for a body to promote the interests of supporters, protect against bad practices and prioritize the overall welfare of the game. The FA is already nominally acting as a regulator for much of the game, and the idea of ​​an independent regulator is controversial among football’s most powerful figures. Premier Leagues CEO Richard Masters has voiced all opposition to any regulator. I think given what has happened, I don’t think we should be averse to changes in the regulations around football, but I don’t think the independent regulator is the answer to the question, he said. I would defend the role of Premier Leagues as regulator of its clubs for the past 30 years. Obviously we’ve had some issues in the past 18 months, but so is every industry. Launched at 9am at the time of writing the petition already had 30,000 signatures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos