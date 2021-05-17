LTA and Scouts work together to stimulate tennis participation among children of all backgrounds





The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) hopes to expand the reach of the sport through a new partnership with the Scouts. Based on the LTA’s new Youth Start program, an activity program has been developed to introduce the organisation’s six to eight-year-old Beaver groups to the basic skills of the sport. The LTA has made diversifying the sport its main goal at all levels and, with the activities that can be performed in a wide variety of different environments, it hopes that through this three-year collaboration, tennis will reach more children and communities. A young beaver in Northolt tries out tennis (LTA handout) Jo-Anne Downing, the board’s product and program manager, told PA news agency: “We want to partner with organizations that can help us encourage more children from all different backgrounds to get active through tennis. “We do a lot through clubs and we do a lot through schools, but for me the Scouts and the Guides are that community channel. It’s tennis on a non-traditional tennis court. “ The LTA, which has set a target of 10 percent of children in Britain playing the sport once a week by 2023, announced a project with Girlguiding last year to try to encourage more women and girls to play tennis . Playing tennis can help Beavers earn the Sport Activity Badge, while those who are enthusiastic or show aptitude will be encouraged to further develop that interest. Matt Payler, the Scouts’ partnership development manager, believes the partnership comes at just the right time. He said, “We are always looking for unique ways to deliver the Scouting program and tennis is a very good mechanism for this. “Especially in the post-pandemic world it is so important to get young people out and participate in sports, and of course that has such a huge benefit for their positive mental well-being. “We really wanted to develop a program that would make a sport like tennis as accessible as possible. This allows scout groups to engage in tennis activities in almost any setting. We are very happy that Beaver groups are participating in this. “ Beavers learn basic tennis activities as part of a three-year partnership (LTA handout) Activities range from developing hand-eye coordination and decision-making skills to challenging Beavers to make their own tennis rackets from paper plates and use them to hit balloons. Like the LTA, the Scouts have put a lot of effort into diversifying its appeal, with Payler saying, “It’s been a very important part of our strategy for a long time, but especially over the past year, we’ve found groups in the highest in the backward areas they are already at a greater disadvantage. “We’ve organized fundraisers to save 500 scout groups that are in danger of being shut down. It is so important to develop programs to give these groups the opportunity to do these really exciting activities almost for free. Scouts is very inclusive and we want to reach as many communities as possible. “ follow us on twitter @ T365Official and just like ours Facebook page. < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>







