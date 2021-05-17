Sports
Eva de Goede would bow during the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 2022
Eva de Goede will go to the HGC in The Hague next season and plans to end her international career after the 2022 Women’s World Cup on her own terms.
Midfielder De Goede, 32, leaves Amsterdam after playing 11 years in The Hague.
De Goede, voted best player in the world in 2018 and 2019, hopes to take the Olympic title for the third time with Orange Women this summer and hopes to play in the upcoming EuroHockey after breaking her wrist in April.
She said, “I understand this choice may come as quite a surprise to some people. I also have to let it sink in, now that the playoffs have just ended.
“But I have a very strong feeling that this is what I have to do. I don’t see it as a winding down. I think this choice is good for my growth as a player and as a person.
“I can’t wait to fight for points again. Wrestling and plowing every Sunday. Moreover, I see it as a challenge to add something to a team that has finished at the bottom in the past two seasons.
“In addition, HGC is a club with a lot of ambition and a great history [eight league titles since the introduction of the big league] that really appeals to me. “
De Goede was expected to retire after last summer’s World Cup, but now plans to change when the Netherlands co-hosts the Women’s World Cup in Amsterdam.
“I want to say goodbye in a packed stadium,” she added.
She currently stands at 235 caps and is likely to be second behind Minke Smeets (ne Smabers) as the most capped Dutch. Smeets finished at 312 caps.
HGC has already made major purchases after picking up Giselle Ansley and luring three British stars to the continent for next season.
