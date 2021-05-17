PGA Championship tee times 2021: Start times and linkages for the first and second round at Kiawah | Golf news and travel information





There is a mystery in the air at the PGA Championship this week. The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island is home to the Major for a second time, nine years from when Rory McIlroy appeared to be playing a different layout than the rest of the field on his way to an eight-shot romp. Still, it is unclear what kind of course the 156 participants will face this time around, the May date for this year’s event will likely provide much firmer and windier conditions than August 2012.

Meanwhile, the specter of COVID-19 lingers, though not like it did a year ago when the PGA at TPC Harding Park was the first men’s major held after the summer reboot. There will be a limited number of spectators 10,000 per day on site, allowing players to play, at least in part, the energy of the audience one more time, something that was a welcome prerequisite this spring as tournaments have slowly opened up events.

Below are the 156 players in the field for the championship. Last place went to KH Lee after taking victory at AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday, his first PGA Tour win of his career. The 29-year-old South Korean was third on the alternate list for his victory over TPC Craig Ranch.

Tee times have yet to be set, but check back here and make sure they are notified as soon as they go live.

(cp) = PGA of America Club Professional

1. All past PGA Championship winners

2. Winners of the last five Masters (2017 – 2021)

3. Winners of the last five US Opens (2016-2020)

4. Winners of the last five Open Championships (2015-2019)

5. Winners of the last three Players Championships (2018 – 2021)

6. The top 15 finishers and draw of the 2020 PGA Championship

7. Top 20 Finishers of the 2021 PGA Professional Championship

8. The Top 70 Players to Earn the Most PGA Championship Points from the FedEx St Jude Invitational / Barracuda Championship 2020 through the Wells Fargo Championship 2021 (ending May 9, 2021)

9. Playing members of the latter US and European Ryder Cup teams (2018) provided they remain in the top 100 of the official world golf rankings from May 9, 2021.

10. Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments, the wins of which are considered official, from the Wyndham Championship 2020 to the PGA Championship 2021.

11. The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players who do not fall into the categories listed above.

12. If necessary to complete the field, the players over 70 who have earned the most PGA Championship points from the FedEx St Jude Invitational / Barracuda Championship 2020 through the Wells Fargo Championship 2021 ending May 9, 2021 in order of their position on such a list.

* Note: The PGA Championship Points List is composed of official money earned in PGA Tour events within the defined time period in 8 and 12

