Sports
Fantasy Football: Best and Worst Power of the Schedule in 2021 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
Last week I got some of the biggest winners and losers from the NFL schedule release. On thattime, PFFs strength of planning tool was not fully updated so I relied more on my research and knowledge of matchups towards 2021.
PFFs version of the strength of the schedule is the only one that plays a rolePFF player figures in the methodology. This is especially important for predicting how things will look early in the season, as it reflects the previous year’s roster sales and considers weekly replacements for injuries.
The tool has now been updated with the full 18-week schedule for 2021, and there are plenty of takeaways to unpack. I am going to review both favorable / difficult schedulesand the fantasy playoff matchups here.
Again, the strength of the schedule isn’t the most important factor in fantasy football’s success. But it can be a great tiebreaker leverage when considering two extremely close-knit players.
BEST SCHEDULES
QUARTER
DREW LOCK, DENVER BRONCOS
TEDDY BRIDGEWATER, DENVER BRONCOS
The one below the center for the Denver Broncos this season (my last best-ball team are praying Aaron Rodgers) will have the chance to shock the fantasy world of football in 2021.
No team has a more favorable schedule than Broncos’ quarterbacks in 2021. The matchups are ready for a hot start with the tvery easiest schedule during the first five weeks,next to an strong workmanship with thesecond easiest schedule from weeks 14-17.
Once we get some clarity on the QB’s starting situation, that particular signal caller becomes extremely intriguing in the late rounds of the best ball draws. Now if I had to call Bridgewater or Lock, I leaned Teddy B.
His more conservative nature probably makes him the better bet at helping Denver win games, which is ultimately what the Broncos are looking for in their starting quarterback.
Bridgewater also posted more 19-plus fantasy performances (seven) than Lock (five) in 2020, suggesting the former may have the slightly better fantasy ceiling to go with a much safer floor.
The ex-Panthers quarterback is also an excellent candidate for positive touchdown regression. He was one of only two quarterbacks (Jared Goff) to throw for at least 3,700 yards and less than 24 touchdowns last season. Bridgewater threw just 15 touchdowns in 15 games in 2020.
A new environment could be just what Bridgewater needs to change his NFL career.
RUNNING BACKS
NICK CHUBB, CLEVELAND BROWNS
KAREEM YACHT, CLEVELAND BROWNS
The Cleveland Browns owns the easiest overall schedule in 2020 for running backs, along with the second-most favorable five-week opening schedule to start the season behind only the Houston Texans.
Don’t be surprised to see Nick Chubb tear down multiple 100-yard games to start the year.
His consistency since participating in the NFL for three seasons averaging over 5.0 yards per carry and a PFF rank in the top four is a testament to his talent. He’s a sure bet to continue his impressive efficiency into 2021.
We choose volume over efficiency when it comes to RBs in fantasy football, but Chubb is the exception to the rule. Most running backs are nowhere near its total output with just 17 touches per game.
That’s why it’s mine No. 7 in general is declining on the way to next season.
