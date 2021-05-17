Pickleball and tennis camps for young people offered on FRA this summer





Pickleball Kids USA Summer Racquets Camp, which offers both tennis and pickleball, will be held this summer at the Franklin Road Academy in Nashville. Parents can choose from seven weekly camps of both sports from 7 June. Among sports, tennis and pickleball are considered two of the safest to play, according to the US CDC, and both have seen a dramatic increase in youth participation during the pandemic. Compared to other sports, there is a lot of social distance and virtually no contact between players, said Randall Bedwell, president of Pickleball Kids USA and a professional tennis coach for over 40 years. Young athletes can recover from Zoom fatigue, make new friends and gain skill in a new sport while staying as safe as possible while the pandemic wears off. Bedwell describes pickleball as a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis and an excellent way to introduce a child to competitive sports. As a former director of the summer tennis camp at Maryland Farms YMCA in Brentwood, he has been responsible for introducing hundreds of young children to tennis and sees pickleball as the best sport to give a child a lifetime of physical activity and athletics. Each weekly camp covers the entire spectrum of tennis and / or pickleball development, from detailed instruction to guided play. Sound strokes, correct movement and playing strategies are treated in a logical course of instruction and practice. Both camps are tailored for all levels of play, from the beginner looking for basic instruction to the experienced tournament players looking to hone their skills. Students also learn the basics of sportsmanship through a variety of character building and conflict resolution activities. Bedwell is joined by two local top educators, Madison Mummert, a girls tennis coach at FRA and the current Maryland Farms YMCA tennis pro, and Stephanie Shouse Lane, local pickleball and elementary school physical education teacher. Both coaches help Bedwell create a healthy, balanced summer camp experience. Each weekly camp is divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with lunch. The first session of the camp starts on June 7. A child does that not must be a FRA student to attend. Strict COVID guidelines are adhered to. For more information visit: https://pickleballkidsusa.org/fra-summer-camp/ Offers for you

